Winter Wonders & Arctic Adventures Await At This Magical Amusement Park In Finland's Lapland
Finland isn't just the world's best country to retire, it's also a fun place to visit if you love a winter wonderland –– especially if you're heading to Finnish Lapland. Near the Levi resort in the village of Sirkka is Arcandia Arctic Adventure Park, full of winter activities, enchanting elves, and, yes, even Santa. The park itself was once created as a movie set, though unfortunately the movie was never filmed and the area was bought and transformed into a park in 2019. Arcandia is open from early November to mid-March with varying hours throughout the season.
Levi can be easily accessed if you fly to the nearby Kittilä airport from Helsinki. It is far north, close to the borders Finland shares with Sweden and Norway (where Rick Steves has said he'd choose to live outside of the U.S.). Once in Levi, Arcandia is only a 20-minute drive away. You can book transfers from Levi to Arcandia when you buy tickets in advance. However, the timing of transfers largely depends on what type of ticket you buy and whether or not you plan on visiting the park twice in one day (once during daylight hours and once at night). If you want more autonomy, you can also drive or take a taxi.
Tickets for the popular "Elf Court" include a 90-minute "Halfling" timed ticket that costs about $93 for adults, and a 3-hour "Giant" timed ticket for $177. If you choose "Court of Wonders" tickets, these include magic shows and experiences that are $156. There are also nighttime experiences that range from $20 to $130. Of course, all ticket prices are subject to change depending on when you go and child tickets are discounted.
Arcandia Arctic Adventure Park is fun during the day and at night
No matter what experience you choose, every ticket includes general entrance to the park. At the Elf Court, elves give guests special rings to judge whether they have been naughty or nice, which they'll get to keep along with a certificate of their "niceness" from Santa. Kids can also write letters, do Christmas crafts, meet St. Nick himself, as well as pose for photographs with real reindeer. The park is also full of fun activities and games for all ages, including hill sliding, swings, archery, snowball throwing and slingshots, ring toss, and more. The Court of Wonders ticket is a little more mystical and includes access to the park as well as fun magical "lessons" and demonstrations in astrology, Nordic magic, and witchcraft.
If you purchase tickets for the Elf Court, the cost also allows you to re-enter the park after dark, when it comes alive with colorful lights. If you only purchase a ticket for the Court of Wonders, you can also re-enter in the evening for an additional fee around $20. You also have the option to get an Adventure Ticket, which includes park entrance and a store of "Arcandia coins." You can use these tokens for difference activities, including feeding reindeer, riding on mini snowmobiles, having your fortune told, and more. Those who visit the park after dark can also enjoy themed dinners and shows or get tickets to laser tag. If you're looking to make the most out of the dark and cold season elsewhere in Finland, Lapland is also full of wintery experiences, including various ways to view the northern lights.