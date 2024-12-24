Winter Wonders & Arctic Adventures Await At This Magical Amusement Park In Finland's Lapland

Finland isn't just the world's best country to retire, it's also a fun place to visit if you love a winter wonderland –– especially if you're heading to Finnish Lapland. Near the Levi resort in the village of Sirkka is Arcandia Arctic Adventure Park, full of winter activities, enchanting elves, and, yes, even Santa. The park itself was once created as a movie set, though unfortunately the movie was never filmed and the area was bought and transformed into a park in 2019. Arcandia is open from early November to mid-March with varying hours throughout the season.

Levi can be easily accessed if you fly to the nearby Kittilä airport from Helsinki. It is far north, close to the borders Finland shares with Sweden and Norway (where Rick Steves has said he'd choose to live outside of the U.S.). Once in Levi, Arcandia is only a 20-minute drive away. You can book transfers from Levi to Arcandia when you buy tickets in advance. However, the timing of transfers largely depends on what type of ticket you buy and whether or not you plan on visiting the park twice in one day (once during daylight hours and once at night). If you want more autonomy, you can also drive or take a taxi.

Tickets for the popular "Elf Court" include a 90-minute "Halfling" timed ticket that costs about $93 for adults, and a 3-hour "Giant" timed ticket for $177. If you choose "Court of Wonders" tickets, these include magic shows and experiences that are $156. There are also nighttime experiences that range from $20 to $130. Of course, all ticket prices are subject to change depending on when you go and child tickets are discounted.