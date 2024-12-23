The World's Largest Gingerbread Village Is A Four-Tiered, Free-To-Visit New York Attraction

When it comes to holiday magic, New York City takes the cake — or in this case, the cookie! This city boasts the world's largest gingerbread village, a place where you can feast your eyes on four stories of edible artisanship. The aptly named GingerBread Lane contains homes, cafes, stores, and even a Santa cruising down candy-coated streets. As you're envisioning this tasty paradise, you're probably wondering: how was this village created? And more importantly, how do you visit? Well, let's dive into the delicious details...

Gingerbread Lane is the work of Jon Lovitch, whose humble beginnings grew into a Guinness World Record-holding creation. Every year, he does everything from drafting blueprints to the final touches on frosted rooftops. His traveling display has been all over the States and is frequently featured in New York City. It's a yearly attraction open from late November to early January, and for the 2024-2025 season, you'll find it at The Shops at Columbus Circle. The fact that this location is free to visit is just icing on the cake.

Lots of love (and frosting) goes into the village's construction. The sweet aroma of gingerbread and candy fills the air while the ornate details leave a lasting impression. But don't take our word for it — we encourage you to visit! Whether you're a gingerbread aficionado, celebrating the holidays, or looking for a romantic winter getaway, this New York City attraction is worth the trip. And to help you out, we're sharing fun facts and planning tips.