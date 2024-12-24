One Breathtaking Road In Arches 'Provides Access To All Developed Areas' Within The National Park

Home to the "Mighty 5" national parks — Arches, Zion, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, and the impressive Capitol Reef — Utah enjoys a wealth of natural wonders. Travelers who want to witness the majesty of all five landmarks can embark on a road trip with stops at each park. However, for sightseers seeking a more focused exploration of one park's beauty, Arches National Park is the place to go. Full of red-rock arches and awe-inspiring pinnacles, the park's Arches National Park Road gives visitors access to incredible views and all of the region's developed areas.

As you traverse this 36-mile round trip drive (also known as Arches Scenic Drive), expect to stop at plenty of pull-off spots along the way. With majestic sandstone rock formations around every corner and speed limits between 15 and 25 mph, Arches National Park Road encourages visitors to go slow and soak in the scenery. While this scenery can attract crowds that slow the drive down further (especially during the high season from March to October), savvy travelers can avoid traffic by visiting in December and January or arriving early in the morning or later in the afternoon. Winter visitors may encounter another layer to the scenic drive's beauty on rare yet wonderful snow days, when frost covers the red rocks.