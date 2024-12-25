A Family-Friendly Three Palace Park In Dresden, Germany Is A Treat For The Eyes And Nose

The exquisite Pillnitz Palace and Park, which lies along the Elbe River in Germany's Saxony region, is a sight to behold. Containing three palaces, several gardens, a temple, a church, two museums, and more, the estate's sprawling 69-acre property attracts visitors year-round and is the perfect spot for a family day trip. The Palm House in particular, an enormous and beautifully designed greenhouse, will enchant visitors young and old with its exotic flora from South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia. A special treat for plant enthusiasts is the Japanese camellia, which dates back around 250 years. Every spring, this 30-foot beauty produces tens of thousands of vibrant pink and red carmine flowers, which emit a wonderfully fragrant smell. They can best be admired when they're in full bloom from mid-February until mid-April.

The estate that can be seen today dates back to the 1700s, although there's evidence that a fortress existed here as early as the 14th century. Two of the oldest buildings, the Riverside Palace and the Hillside Palace, were built between 1720 and 1724. Inside both, you will find exhibitions from the Museum of Decorative Arts. View the elegant Yellow Tearoom for a window into the lives of Saxon nobility at this time. The "Chinoiserie" style — a European interpretation of Asian design elements and motifs — was all the rage during this period, and this room perfectly displays a beautiful combination of Chinoiserie style and Baroque architecture.

Upon leaving the Riverside Palace, the grand Monumental Staircase brings you down to the idyllic Elbe. The New Palace, which is centered between the other two, is where you can find the Palace Museum. Once inside, take in the ornate domed hall built in the neoclassical style — the only one of its kind in the region.