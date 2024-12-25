Kentucky's First State Park Is 'Arguably The Best' Mountaintop Resort For Recreation And Views
While Kentucky is home to a picturesque town famous for being the Bourbon Capitol of the World, there's more to the state than distilleries and horse racing. Its rolling pastures and mountainous terrain are perfect for outdoor adventures, and Pine Mountain State Resort Park is one of the best places to experience its rugged beauty. Opening in 1924, it is Kentucky's first state park, and a century later, you can still enjoy its many hiking trails and one of the best mountaintop resorts for rolling Appalachian views.
Pine Mountain State Resort Park is located in southeastern Kentucky near the Virginia and Tennessee borders. Although the tiny town of Pineville is nearby, the resort offers most of what you'll need on-site, including lodging, a restaurant, meeting spaces, and a lobby bar for drinks after a day on the trails. The state park is an absolute gem, and anyone seeking splendid mountain views and rustic elegance will find the Pine Mountain State Resort Park to be a welcome surprise.
Amenities at Pine Mountain State Resort Park
The best way to experience everything Pine Mountain State Resort Park has to offer is by spending a few nights in the Herndon J. Evans Lodge. The building features a wonderful mixture of wood and stone, offering rooms that put you right in the heart of the action. Each room has private outdoor space, so you can soak in mountain views without setting foot on a trail. If you need more square footage, several cottages are also available for rent.
Food is provided on-site thanks to the Mountain View Restaurant, which sources local meats and seasonal produce. They also pour a variety of local Kentucky wines and spirits at both the restaurant and the affiliated Mountain Top Tavern. Beyond food and drink, the state park is home to the Wasioto Winds Golf Course, a public 18-hole links rolling through the woods. Check it out for a unique way to enjoy the Pine Mountain Ridge.
Of course, no state park is complete without some hiking trails, and you'll find 12 miles of them right out your front door. The most iconic is Chain Rock Trail, as it climbs 270 feet to reveal a massive boulder fastened to a nearby cliff that supposedly prevents it from falling into Pineville. Look south to spot Cumberland Mountain 12 miles away. If the weather is clear, you'll have remarkable views, but for the absolute best overlook, try trekking Kentucky's underrated Black Mountain hike, the highest peak in the state.
Venture beyond the state park
Hiking, golfing, birdwatching, swimming, dining — there are a lot of reasons never to leave Pine Mountain State Resort Park's boundaries. However, you may want to pencil in a day or two for the surrounding area, as it's just as magnificent. Pineville is worthy of a stop. The small town is home to multiple grocery stores and restaurants, so pay it a visit to stock up on snacks or change your scenery. Sauced is a popular dining option, providing casual vibes and delicious pizza, or you can indulge in authentic Mexican food at the nearby La Esperanza.
Less than 30 minutes away is the charming Tennessee mountain town of Cumberland Gap with majestic views, which is nestled up to a beautiful national historic park. Depending on which direction you're coming from, consider hitting this destination on your way to the resort or on your way back home.
If you're planning to stay at the lodge for a week, it's worth having a city day and venturing down to Knoxville, Tennessee. The drive is less than two hours long, and you'll have rolling Appalachian views most of the way. Here, you can walk the pedestrian-friendly Market Square shopping district, see a play at the Clarence Brown Theatre, or travel up the Sunsphere Tower for stunning city views. It's a great change of pace from the calmness of Pine Mountain and is a great addition to your trip.