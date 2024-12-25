Kentucky's First State Park Is 'Arguably The Best' Mountaintop Resort For Recreation And Views

The best way to experience everything Pine Mountain State Resort Park has to offer is by spending a few nights in the Herndon J. Evans Lodge. The building features a wonderful mixture of wood and stone, offering rooms that put you right in the heart of the action. Each room has private outdoor space, so you can soak in mountain views without setting foot on a trail. If you need more square footage, several cottages are also available for rent.

Food is provided on-site thanks to the Mountain View Restaurant, which sources local meats and seasonal produce. They also pour a variety of local Kentucky wines and spirits at both the restaurant and the affiliated Mountain Top Tavern. Beyond food and drink, the state park is home to the Wasioto Winds Golf Course, a public 18-hole links rolling through the woods. Check it out for a unique way to enjoy the Pine Mountain Ridge.

Of course, no state park is complete without some hiking trails, and you'll find 12 miles of them right out your front door. The most iconic is Chain Rock Trail, as it climbs 270 feet to reveal a massive boulder fastened to a nearby cliff that supposedly prevents it from falling into Pineville. Look south to spot Cumberland Mountain 12 miles away. If the weather is clear, you'll have remarkable views, but for the absolute best overlook, try trekking Kentucky's underrated Black Mountain hike, the highest peak in the state.