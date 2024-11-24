Tucked Into Tennessee Mountains Is A Stunning Town Of Specialty Shops, Food, And Majestic Views
The Smoky Mountains see millions of visitors every year thanks to family-friendly attractions like Ripley's Aquarium and the incredibly popular national park. While Smoky Mountain towns like Gatlinburg are always an easy recommendation, travelers looking for a slower-paced destination should turn their gaze toward Cumberland Gap and the serene Cumberland Mountains. Tucked in a corner of Tennessee that's just minutes from the Virginia and Kentucky borders, the charming town is overrun with quaint shops and restaurants — and it doesn't hurt that it's right next to the picturesque Cumberland Gap National Historic Park.
Cumberland Gap is a small town by all accounts, with a population of under 400 people and a downtown consisting of little more than four intersecting roads. Much like Cosby, Tennessee, a tiny hidden town in the Smokies with orchards and charm, Cumberland Gap offers guests much more than you'd expect. From delightful locally-owned stores and delicious eateries to an overload of hiking trails and panoramic vistas, this Tennessee mountain town is ideal for a laidback getaway.
Cumberland Gap is teeming with unique restaurants and shops
Visitors to this town should book a stay at a local establishment like the Olde Mill Inn or Cumberland Gap Inn. Both put you within walking distance of all this area has to offer, including a selection of specialty shops and restaurants. Foodies will want to grab a table at Nineteen19 Grill and Bar, as its menu runs the gamut from pan-seared salmon to sushi and the southern comfort of Momma Edie's meatloaf.
Angelo's In The Gap is another favorite, thanks to an extensive pizza menu and a nice variety of Italian and American dishes. The gorgeous brick building has a back patio, so if weather permits, consider eating al fresco to enjoy the soothing mountain air. It's not quite Italy's most romantic restaurant with unparalleled sunset views on a cliff, but it's an incredible stop, nonetheless. After your meal, you can head next door to Hillfolk, a specialty shop selling a staggering variety of herbs sourced from farmers across Tennessee and North Carolina.
If you're ready to step away from food and do some real shopping, walk to the eclectic Whistle Stop Antiques at the eastern end of Pinnacle Alley. You'll find a hodgepodge of everything here, including kitchenware, books, furniture, and other assorted oddities. Emerge from the rows of knickknacks and venture across the street to the Frame Shop & Gallery, where you can explore fine craftsmanship and art by local creatives.
Cumberland Gap National Historic Park offers iconic Appalachian views
Aside from its adorable downtown, the big allure of Cumberland Gap is the stunning beauty of its natural surroundings. Nowhere is this more evident than Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, which spills across Tennessee into both Kentucky and Virginia. The 24,000 acres encompassing the park provide you with miles of hiking trails, scenic overlooks, and a chance to learn more about the region's vibrant history.
For something truly unique, sign up for a ranger-led tour of Gap Cave. These experiences run from April to September, taking you deep underground to witness the history embedded within the cave walls and an array of striking rock formations you won't find on the surface. Prefer to stay where you can see the sun? Jump on the Ewing Trail to Sand Cave and White Rocks. It's a challenging hike that gains over 2,000 feet of elevation during the 8-mile trek, but it leads to a striking overlook with panoramic views and a waterfall.
To enjoy scenic views without breaking a sweat, drive to the Pinnacle Overlook Trail. You'll only need to walk about 0.2 miles to reach the overlook, which peers down into the town of Cumberland Gap and the surrounding mountains. Several other trails are in the area, so if you decide you do want to stretch your legs, you'll have plenty of nearby options.