Tucked Into Tennessee Mountains Is A Stunning Town Of Specialty Shops, Food, And Majestic Views

Visitors to this town should book a stay at a local establishment like the Olde Mill Inn or Cumberland Gap Inn. Both put you within walking distance of all this area has to offer, including a selection of specialty shops and restaurants. Foodies will want to grab a table at Nineteen19 Grill and Bar, as its menu runs the gamut from pan-seared salmon to sushi and the southern comfort of Momma Edie's meatloaf.

Angelo's In The Gap is another favorite, thanks to an extensive pizza menu and a nice variety of Italian and American dishes. The gorgeous brick building has a back patio, so if weather permits, consider eating al fresco to enjoy the soothing mountain air. It's not quite Italy's most romantic restaurant with unparalleled sunset views on a cliff, but it's an incredible stop, nonetheless. After your meal, you can head next door to Hillfolk, a specialty shop selling a staggering variety of herbs sourced from farmers across Tennessee and North Carolina.

If you're ready to step away from food and do some real shopping, walk to the eclectic Whistle Stop Antiques at the eastern end of Pinnacle Alley. You'll find a hodgepodge of everything here, including kitchenware, books, furniture, and other assorted oddities. Emerge from the rows of knickknacks and venture across the street to the Frame Shop & Gallery, where you can explore fine craftsmanship and art by local creatives.

