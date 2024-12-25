A Unique 1920s Golf Experience In Las Vegas Provides Food, Fun, And Fantastic Cocktails
Heating up the entertainment scene in Sin City is an alternative golf concept to add to your next Las Vegas trip itinerary. In the heart of the Las Vegas Strip inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is Swingers, aka The Crazy Golf Club. This nine-hole adults-only mini-golf extravaganza is a wonderful mix of Prohibition-era swagger and debauchery typical of America's No. 1 party city, with golf as the backdrop. Prepare for 40,000 square feet of fun from the first putt to the last shot.
A round at Swingers is far from the mini golf you grew up playing as a kid, as interactive golf holes and unique obstacle features take center stage to excite or possibly frustrate you during your round. As the live DJ's music set thumps through the energetic 1920s-themed venue, Swingers is modernizing golf entertainment experiences that make the game more approachable for all skill levels. What started originally as a party concept in Shoreditch, London, complete with drinks and street food is now the hottest new golf entertainment option on the Las Vegas Strip. If you love mini golf, if you love cocktails, or if you just really don't like the typical nightclub experience, Swingers Las Vegas is for you.
The evolution of Swingers into an adults-only golf course
The Swingers concept is the brainchild of Matt Grech-Smith and Jeremy Simmonds, two men living in London who had embraced "crazy golf." The term crazy golf is popularized specifically in British culture to describe a mini-golf course that features atypical design and bizarre, whimsical obstacles — it's more than your usual windmills and tunnels. Grech-Smith and Simmonds took that ideas to pop-up Swingers locations in the U.K., then expanded to the U.S. in 2021 with locations in Washington D.C. and New York City.
At Swingers, golfers tee off their rounds as the strobe lights hit and the music vibrates throughout the course. The Swingers staff of helpful caddies will make sure you have a drink in hand for the round, and visitors are pleased to find that they can take your drink out onto the green. The venue's signature Prohibition-era gin-and-tonic cocktail "The Swinger" is made with Tanqueray No. Ten Gin, and its Frozen Transfusions and Lime in the Coconut Collins cocktails are popular with the golfing crowd. Be sure to keep score through the adventurous nine holes, as the winner will get the top spot on Swingers' 3D Photo podium after the competition concludes.
Obviously, any great golf getaway has a meal in the clubhouse to follow. Post-round celebration snacks include shareables like Swingers' loaded fries and cheesy garlic sticks, and its burgers and Detroit-style pizza by Emmy Squared are also popular amongst visitors. If there's any score to still be settled, you can test your skills on classic funfair games at the Swingers Carnival. Golfers and lovers of food, fun, and cocktails can make their next Vegas memory at Swingers.