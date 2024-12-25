A Unique 1920s Golf Experience In Las Vegas Provides Food, Fun, And Fantastic Cocktails

The Swingers concept is the brainchild of Matt Grech-Smith and Jeremy Simmonds, two men living in London who had embraced "crazy golf." The term crazy golf is popularized specifically in British culture to describe a mini-golf course that features atypical design and bizarre, whimsical obstacles — it's more than your usual windmills and tunnels. Grech-Smith and Simmonds took that ideas to pop-up Swingers locations in the U.K., then expanded to the U.S. in 2021 with locations in Washington D.C. and New York City.

At Swingers, golfers tee off their rounds as the strobe lights hit and the music vibrates throughout the course. The Swingers staff of helpful caddies will make sure you have a drink in hand for the round, and visitors are pleased to find that they can take your drink out onto the green. The venue's signature Prohibition-era gin-and-tonic cocktail "The Swinger" is made with Tanqueray No. Ten Gin, and its Frozen Transfusions and Lime in the Coconut Collins cocktails are popular with the golfing crowd. Be sure to keep score through the adventurous nine holes, as the winner will get the top spot on Swingers' 3D Photo podium after the competition concludes.

Obviously, any great golf getaway has a meal in the clubhouse to follow. Post-round celebration snacks include shareables like Swingers' loaded fries and cheesy garlic sticks, and its burgers and Detroit-style pizza by Emmy Squared are also popular amongst visitors. If there's any score to still be settled, you can test your skills on classic funfair games at the Swingers Carnival. Golfers and lovers of food, fun, and cocktails can make their next Vegas memory at Swingers.