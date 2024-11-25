The Victorian Town Called 'California's Prettiest' Is A Perfect Coastal Base To Explore The Redwoods

It's not really hyperbole to say that California has everything. From the lively feel of Denmark in the little fairy tale town of Solvang to California's most bizarre mansion that is a mysterious, supposedly haunted destination in San Jose, the towns and villages of California seem to get more strange and mysterious as you traverse the coast. But it all makes sense in Northern California, where the people thin out and villages like Ferndale, with a population of less than 1,600 people, attract curiosity for their isolation in a spectacular natural environment.

Settled in the 1850s by two brothers, and later followed by Danish dairy farmers, the Victorian homes and buildings constructed in the 19th century are known as the "Butterfat Palaces," in homage to the dairy farmers who built and resided in them. Ferndale's very first Victorian beauty, and still a cherished B&B in the village today, is the romantic Shaw House (703 Main Street), a seven-room guesthouse with period furnishings and antiques in every room.

In fact, the entire historic Main Street of Ferndale is listed in the National Trust for Historic Preservation. To obtain a physical guide to the Main Street walking tour that explains more about the houses and the route, go to the Visitor Information Center (580 Main Street) to get your copy of The Ferndale Enterprise Souvenir Edition, a newspaper-like guide with stories, history, and more. But of course, many people flock to Ferndale to base themselves for exploring California's majestic redwoods.

