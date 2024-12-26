Secret Techniques To Build A Classic Snowman On Your Vacation To A Snow-Covered Destination

Whether you come from a part of the world that doesn't experience much snowfall or just never quite mastered making a sturdy snowman, we have the best techniques to help you build the best snowman you can for a classic, romantic winter getaway. You should know, though, that if you've had a hard time making snow stick together in the past, that may not have been a skill issue. Some snow is simply not suitable for packing together and building with. While you might think snow would be better the colder it is, that's not actually the case.

For your ultimate snowman, you're looking for wet snow — which only exists around freezing temperatures of 32 to 35 degrees Fahrenheit, when it's cold enough for the snow to melt just a little. Roughly 3% to 8% moisture is ideal. When it gets too cold, the snow is made entirely of ice crystals, so it won't really stick together. Moreover, any snow with more than 15% moisture will not work.

If you're surrounded by snow but it's too powdery to build a snowman, do not fear; there are solutions to this issue. The simplest one is to look for snowy areas in the sun so the heat of the sunshine starts to make the snow wetter. If it's overcast, however, add some water. If the temperature is too cold, you can grab a spray bottle and add some water to make the snow stickier. A hose with a mist setting may work even better if you have access to one where you're staying.