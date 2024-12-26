One Of America's Oldest Family-Owned Candy Businesses Is A Uniquely Sweet And Nostalgic Indiana Gem

Red Hots, Modjeskas, Hard Fish, Lemon Drops — these are just a few of the specialty candy names you'll find on the boxes and jars at Schimpff's Confectionery. Family-owned and operated since it opened its doors on April 11, 1891, this shop is Indiana's longest-running candy store and one of the oldest in the U.S.

It is located in the historic downtown center of Jeffersonville, Indiana, the Midwestern state that's home to the Indy 500 and even to "America's Christmas hometown," a festive city in the south aptly named "Santa Claus." Jeffersonville lies on the state's southern border and is just over the Ohio River from Louisville, a bustling city and the largest in Kentucky. The store was established by the Schimpff family, who migrated to Louisville from Bavaria, Germany sometime in the 1850s and took up work in the confectionery business. Upon finding an opportunity in Jeffersonville to own his own candy store, Gustav Schimpff Sr. moved across the river in 1891 and opened up shop. The confectionery has since passed down through four generations but still remains in the Schimpff family, under the current ownership of Warren and Jill.

Schimpff's is a treat for the eyes and nose. Once you head inside, you'll be delighted by a nostalgic atmosphere as uniquely sweet as the treats it makes and sells. The original tin ceiling is still intact, turn-of-the-century candy-making equipment is on full display, and the shelves are lined with old-fashioned candy tins, boxes, packages, and other whimsical Americana circa 1950. Its brightly-lit interior welcomes visitors young and old with its irresistible chocolatey aroma and glass jars housing vibrant, hand-crafted candies of all colors and shapes.