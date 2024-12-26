One Of America's Oldest Family-Owned Candy Businesses Is A Uniquely Sweet And Nostalgic Indiana Gem
Red Hots, Modjeskas, Hard Fish, Lemon Drops — these are just a few of the specialty candy names you'll find on the boxes and jars at Schimpff's Confectionery. Family-owned and operated since it opened its doors on April 11, 1891, this shop is Indiana's longest-running candy store and one of the oldest in the U.S.
It is located in the historic downtown center of Jeffersonville, Indiana, the Midwestern state that's home to the Indy 500 and even to "America's Christmas hometown," a festive city in the south aptly named "Santa Claus." Jeffersonville lies on the state's southern border and is just over the Ohio River from Louisville, a bustling city and the largest in Kentucky. The store was established by the Schimpff family, who migrated to Louisville from Bavaria, Germany sometime in the 1850s and took up work in the confectionery business. Upon finding an opportunity in Jeffersonville to own his own candy store, Gustav Schimpff Sr. moved across the river in 1891 and opened up shop. The confectionery has since passed down through four generations but still remains in the Schimpff family, under the current ownership of Warren and Jill.
Schimpff's is a treat for the eyes and nose. Once you head inside, you'll be delighted by a nostalgic atmosphere as uniquely sweet as the treats it makes and sells. The original tin ceiling is still intact, turn-of-the-century candy-making equipment is on full display, and the shelves are lined with old-fashioned candy tins, boxes, packages, and other whimsical Americana circa 1950. Its brightly-lit interior welcomes visitors young and old with its irresistible chocolatey aroma and glass jars housing vibrant, hand-crafted candies of all colors and shapes.
Small shop, big hearts, and delicious candy
Inside Schimpff's, you'll have a wide variety of local specialties and classic favorites to choose from. Taste the Cinnamon Red Hots, a signature candy whose recipe dates back to Gustav Schimpff Sr.'s handwritten notes from the 1880s. The Modjeskas, delightful caramel-covered marshmallows named after a famous actress, are also worth a try.
A special feature of this shop is the free tour of the Candy Kitchen and Candy Museum. Over 35 to 40 minutes, you'll see a live demo of hard candy (typically the Cinnamon Red Hots) being created from scratch, and you'll visit one of the few candy museums in existence in the U.S. Here you'll find old candy-making equipment and other memorabilia showcasing the history of American confectionery culture and practices. If you're in the shop between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or 2 p.m. on Saturday), stay for lunch — the food, consisting of homemade sandwiches, soup, and desserts, will bring you back to a simpler time. Order a malt shake or chocolate soda made fresh from the Bastian-Blessing soda fountain — a vintage appliance typical of a 1950s American diner but probably only seen by Millennials and Gen Z-ers in movies.
Schimpff's will be a breath of fresh air if you're tired of choosing from the same few brands of candy. This mom-and-pop shop is nothing like the typical chocolate factories of the monolithic, confectionery-producing corporations: Nothing is mass-produced, the staff is warm, and the vibe is authentic and personal. The owners can often be found in the shop, greeting customers and taking people on private tours. The Schimpff's themselves try to support local businesses, as they personally know the challenges involved in making a family-run store successful.
Planning your visit to Schimpff's Confectionery
Schimpff's is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and closed on specific holidays. While the Candy Kitchen, Candy Demonstration Area, Chocolate Dipping Room, and Candy Museum are always open for viewing during operating hours, make sure to book in advance if you'd like the guided tour. This is an excellent way to learn more about the cooking process and artistry involved in small-batch confectionery production.
Confections are obviously best enjoyed fresh, so come into the shop, take your time wandering around, and feast your eyes on the assortment of box chocolates, specialty and holiday candies, red hots, and even sugar-free candy before making your selection. Upon returning home, if you didn't quite get your fill of sweet treats, Schimpff's offers an online order service. Deliveries are only possible within the continental U.S. (no international shipments). During the summer months (April to September), deliveries of chocolate are not recommended because of the heat but are still possible (a cold pack is also available for an extra fee).
If you'd like to continue on the nostalgia train after stocking up at Schimpff's, head to Rose Island, a fascinating abandoned amusement park from the 1920s. It's only a 30-minute drive north from the confectionery, and you'll be able to wander through old stone relics and spooky woodlands at your leisure. If you're planning to explore the "Kentuckiana" area for a few days and need a relaxing home base, there are plenty of accommodations to choose from. But a stay at West Baden Springs Hotel, a gorgeous luxury resort with European charm, is highly recommended. It's right by the beautiful and serene Hoosier National Forest and a little over an hour northwest of Schimpff's.