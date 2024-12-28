City Life And Serenity Combine At An Artsy Chicago Neighborhood Of Parks, Boutiques, And Festivals

Roscoe Village on the North Side of Chicago is often referred to as the "village within a city," and it's easy to see why. Positioned about 9 minutes north of the similarly artsy Logan Square, Roscoe has all the quaint small town charm a young family could possibly want while still retaining all of the big city benefits from nearby areas. Home to a number of independently run shops and restaurants that are all walking distance from each other, residents and newcomers alike get to enjoy the friendly and cozy vibes the neighborhood exudes. Fine dining sits side by side with casual taverns and fun little boutiques all along the main drags of Roscoe Street, West Addison Street, and Belmont Avenue.

Local watering holes The Village Tap and Four Moon Tavern are full of the local charm that makes newcomers feel right at home. Music plays a big role in the identity of Roscoe, and there are also some great concert venues for jazz trios and blues bands like Constellation on Western Ave. or Hungry Brain on Belmont. Many outsiders are brought into Roscoe Village from the local street festivals that bring residents together to enjoy tasty local bites and live music. Nearby parks are also well maintained with public pools and a multitude of other amenities that appeal to young families looking to spend a day out. Even with such lively ways to mingle with your neighbors, the area still retains a calmness that makes it a very desirable place to live.