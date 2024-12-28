City Life And Serenity Combine At An Artsy Chicago Neighborhood Of Parks, Boutiques, And Festivals
Roscoe Village on the North Side of Chicago is often referred to as the "village within a city," and it's easy to see why. Positioned about 9 minutes north of the similarly artsy Logan Square, Roscoe has all the quaint small town charm a young family could possibly want while still retaining all of the big city benefits from nearby areas. Home to a number of independently run shops and restaurants that are all walking distance from each other, residents and newcomers alike get to enjoy the friendly and cozy vibes the neighborhood exudes. Fine dining sits side by side with casual taverns and fun little boutiques all along the main drags of Roscoe Street, West Addison Street, and Belmont Avenue.
Local watering holes The Village Tap and Four Moon Tavern are full of the local charm that makes newcomers feel right at home. Music plays a big role in the identity of Roscoe, and there are also some great concert venues for jazz trios and blues bands like Constellation on Western Ave. or Hungry Brain on Belmont. Many outsiders are brought into Roscoe Village from the local street festivals that bring residents together to enjoy tasty local bites and live music. Nearby parks are also well maintained with public pools and a multitude of other amenities that appeal to young families looking to spend a day out. Even with such lively ways to mingle with your neighbors, the area still retains a calmness that makes it a very desirable place to live.
Roscoe features a wide variety of cool, independently owned shops
Though Roscoe Village is largely a calm residential area, shoppers from all over the city come to visit the unique independent stores and boutiques that inhabit the neighborhood. Those looking for vintage furniture that bring a retro flair to any home, as well as a selection of antique radios and television sets, should take a stroll through Good Old Days Inc. Antiques and Collectibles and spend a couple of hours perusing through their unique inventory. Quality antique shopping can also be found at Praha on Belmont, which also features vintage furniture as well as holiday accessories that make one warm with nostalgia.
True to its artsy nature, Roscoe also features a lovely book store in Roscoe Books, which not only features a large inventory of indie releases and best sellers but also book clubs where avid local readers can meet to discuss great literary works over wine. Twinkle Twinkle Little One is a more artistic version of a maternity store with quality crafted cribs and baby accessories surely aimed at the large number of young families that have decided to call Roscoe Village home. Though there is a very enticing amount of local bars and restaurants to visit in Roscoe, Lush Wine & Spirits also provides a delightful wine store with many delicious brands of wine and craft beer to take home or to buy a hit gift for any party.
Roscoe residents get to enjoy lively street festivals and very attractive public parks
The definitive street festival in Roscoe Village has to be the annual Retro on Roscoe, which features three stages for bands to play, focusing on playing oldies as well as throwing in some modern tunes for younger audience members. There are also stations at the festival where young families can bring their kids for face painting, balloon artists, and rides. Another festival that shows the exuberance and culinary leanings of the neighborhood would be the annual Burger Fest, which features the best burgers in the city from 12 vendors as well as also featuring live music.
While not the transportive experience that is Oz Park in Lincoln Park, Hamlin Park is a local favorite where many families opt to enjoy the public pool in the summer time, as opposed to some of Chicago's very popular yet crowded beaches. Another favorite park in Roscoe would be Clark Park, which features the WMS Boathouse designed by celebrated local architect Jeanne Gang. The boathouse contains top-of-the-line gym facilities, as well as indoor pools which are used by athletic rowers for practice. With all these amenities, the neighborhood maintains its chill vibe with the Yelper Scott T. saying of Roscoe Village, "It's a quiet neighborhood, but close to more boisterous neighborhoods like Wicker Park." It's that combination of comfort and accessibility to all of the excitement of Chicago that makes Roscoe Village a very desirable place.