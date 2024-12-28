One Of Nevada's Oldest Restaurants Is A Family-Owned Eatery Serving Top-Rated Italian Food
When describing the cuisine generally associated with the state of Nevada, there's sure to be mention of large buffets, steakhouses, all-night diners and eateries founded by celebrity chefs. Located 42 miles northwest of the crystal waters of Lake Tahoe, the city of Reno has also become known for its burgeoning and diverse food scene, which includes fare like elevated Mexican food and hip izakaya bars. But those searching for one of the most authentic Italian tastes in town should look no further than Casale's Halfway Club, the oldest restaurant in Reno and indeed all of Nevada.
The unassuming storefront wouldn't lead one to believe that such an institution of Reno dining exists in such an old building. But Casale's has been feeding the community with classic Italian dishes made with love like immaculately made meatballs, homemade ravioli, and cheesy lasagna for almost 100 years. A reservation to dine in at Casale's is almost a requirement as locals pack the place out nightly, eager to immerse themselves in the warm embrace of proprietor Mama Inez's food while also getting the latest scuttlebutt from the owners and bartenders. The staff themselves are endlessly friendly and engaging, and customers come back time and again, hoping to become part of the family's ongoing story.
Casale's has kept it in the family for generations
John and Elvira Casale first established Casale's Halfway Club in 1937, naming the joint because it's on the road between Reno and Sparks. Demand for Elvira's ravioli, derived from family recipes passed down for generations in Northern Italy, became so apparent that the couple decided to open a market out of their own home. This location, on East 4th Street, just 5 minutes from downtown, later became the restaurant and still stands today. John and Elvira's daughter, Inez, took control of the business after her husband, Casimer "Steamboat" Stempeck, who was a partner at the restaurant, passed away. Their son, Tony, eventually became a partner as well. For many years, it was Mama Inez's way or the highway at Casale's Halfway Club, and there was a popular quote around the place: "If Mama Ain't Happy, Ain't Nobody Happy."
Tragically, both Inez and Tony passed away in 2020. In true Casale fashion, Tony's sister Maria and his daughter Haley stepped up to keep the Reno institution alive and thriving. The restaurant has become an indispensable part of the community for almost a century, with some regulars patronizing the establishment for longer than some staff members have been alive. Casale's Halfway Club is the definition of a family-run operation, with generations of Casale family members keeping the beloved Italian institution running for 86 years with no signs of slowing down.
The incredible food and atmosphere keep people coming back
Everything about Casale's Halfway Club exudes old-country charm. From the red and white checkered tablecloths to the Frank Sinatra piping into the dining room of only 10 tables, the place seems to exist out of time in a bygone era, enraptured with warm nostalgia. That authenticity and charm extend to the restaurant's simple menu of classic Italian food like cheese ravioli and spaghetti and meatballs. Everything, save for the loaves of bread Casale's uses for its garlic bread, is made in-house, with various family members assigned to different aspects of their menu. For example, Inez's brother Jerry and his wife Beverly come in every Tuesday to dice the veggies and make the meatballs.
The taste of authentic home cooking drives Casale's devoted patrons wild. The place holds a 4.4-star rating from 465 reviews on Yelp for a very good reason. So if you find yourself in Reno, nicknamed "The Biggest Little City in the World," become a part of the biggest little family in the world when you order a plate of Italian food at Casale's.