One Of Nevada's Oldest Restaurants Is A Family-Owned Eatery Serving Top-Rated Italian Food

When describing the cuisine generally associated with the state of Nevada, there's sure to be mention of large buffets, steakhouses, all-night diners and eateries founded by celebrity chefs. Located 42 miles northwest of the crystal waters of Lake Tahoe, the city of Reno has also become known for its burgeoning and diverse food scene, which includes fare like elevated Mexican food and hip izakaya bars. But those searching for one of the most authentic Italian tastes in town should look no further than Casale's Halfway Club, the oldest restaurant in Reno and indeed all of Nevada.

The unassuming storefront wouldn't lead one to believe that such an institution of Reno dining exists in such an old building. But Casale's has been feeding the community with classic Italian dishes made with love like immaculately made meatballs, homemade ravioli, and cheesy lasagna for almost 100 years. A reservation to dine in at Casale's is almost a requirement as locals pack the place out nightly, eager to immerse themselves in the warm embrace of proprietor Mama Inez's food while also getting the latest scuttlebutt from the owners and bartenders. The staff themselves are endlessly friendly and engaging, and customers come back time and again, hoping to become part of the family's ongoing story.