Situated Between Miami And Fort Lauderdale Is An Overlooked, Artsy Florida City To Dine And Chill
The city of Miami, Florida, might be a dream destination for art lovers, but the Sunshine State's nearby Hialeah, under a half hour drive from Miami, is a vibrant, artistic hub that is often overlooked by visitors. With a population of 224,000, Hialeah is the state's sixth-largest municipality. Though it's relatively unknown compared to hotspots like Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale, it's actually a booming, historically working-class city known for its art, racetrack, parks, and restaurants.
With a population that's 94% Hispanic, residents of "The City of Progress" are mostly Cuban, making for a dynamic cultural scene and diverse dining experience. Although not waterfront, Hialeah's festivals, eateries, outdoor activities, and movie-famous National Historic Site, not to mention its ideal location of only 20 minutes from the Miami International Airport, make it a great spot for travelers looking to explore Florida's underrated artsy towns, which also include the lakefront Mount Dora.
Hialeah's art scene
If you want to dive right into the heart of Hialeah's art scene, walk or drive around the Leah Arts District. Small but dynamic, the area is best known for the many large, colorful murals covering industrial warehouses. Encompassing the area from East Ninth Street to East 17th Street, the Leah Arts District was intentionally districted to be an affordable home for artists to showcase their work. Now, it houses about 30 murals, in addition to art galleries and workshops. The mural subjects and styles cover a wide range, from the demure profile of a medieval woman in "La Dama" on the JFK Library to the cartoonish grinning "Orange" flashing its pearly whites on a 10th Avenue building. While in the area, keep an eye out for thrift stores and lively, music-filled block parties that add to the hip vibe.
Creations can also be viewed at the Garden of the Arts, a park with outdoor sculptures and murals, and other nearby spots. Follow the city's map of public art to discover beautiful and provocative pieces, like the smooth, white sculpture of figures entitled "Reunion" in the Garden of the Arts and a bejeweled, open-jawed alligator in McDonald Park. Also check out the Milander Center for Arts and Entertainment, an events venue that showcases the work of local artists. As a demonstration of how much the city treasures the arts, the municipality curates bi-monthly exhibits at the Milander Center, supporting the artists with free public events that include drinks and hors d'oeuvres.
More about Hialeah
It's not an everyday occurrence to see pink flamingos and horse racing at a century-old National Historic Site that appeared in the "Godfather" movie series. Hialeah Park Casino is not only a casino, but also an Audubon Bird Sanctuary where the symbol of the city roams. The original flock came from Cuba in 1934 and have been a healthy population ever since. In fact, this the only flamingo flock to reproduce so well in captivity. A former racetrack, Hialeah Park Casino now simulcasts horse races and also offers poker, blackjack, roulette, and more.
Another don't-miss site is Amelia Earhart Park. Named for the famous aviator who left U.S. soil for the last time from this area, the park is 515 acres with five lakes, recreational activities, a zoo, and playground. There's a freshwater lake for water-based fun like wakeboarding and waterskiing, and eight miles of mountain bike trails.
With all of these activities, you're sure to get hungry. A tasting tour of Hialeah's Latin cuisine could start at Trigo Café with a Cuban breakfast. For lunch, head to El Mejor Batido de Hialeah, where you can try one of the town's best milkshakes with a Cuban sandwich or pan con bisteck. Finish your day with a Cuban-style burger at El Rey de las Fritas, which has been featured on the Food Network and Travel Channel. Hialeah was Jewish before it was Cuban, and to get a taste of its Jewish history, stop by Kush by Stephens for a juicy pastrami sandwich. After exploring Hialeah, head 30 minutes south to Coral Gables, another underrated Florida area that's bursting with art.