Situated Between Miami And Fort Lauderdale Is An Overlooked, Artsy Florida City To Dine And Chill

It's not an everyday occurrence to see pink flamingos and horse racing at a century-old National Historic Site that appeared in the "Godfather" movie series. Hialeah Park Casino is not only a casino, but also an Audubon Bird Sanctuary where the symbol of the city roams. The original flock came from Cuba in 1934 and have been a healthy population ever since. In fact, this the only flamingo flock to reproduce so well in captivity. A former racetrack, Hialeah Park Casino now simulcasts horse races and also offers poker, blackjack, roulette, and more.

Another don't-miss site is Amelia Earhart Park. Named for the famous aviator who left U.S. soil for the last time from this area, the park is 515 acres with five lakes, recreational activities, a zoo, and playground. There's a freshwater lake for water-based fun like wakeboarding and waterskiing, and eight miles of mountain bike trails.

With all of these activities, you're sure to get hungry. A tasting tour of Hialeah's Latin cuisine could start at Trigo Café with a Cuban breakfast. For lunch, head to El Mejor Batido de Hialeah, where you can try one of the town's best milkshakes with a Cuban sandwich or pan con bisteck. Finish your day with a Cuban-style burger at El Rey de las Fritas, which has been featured on the Food Network and Travel Channel. Hialeah was Jewish before it was Cuban, and to get a taste of its Jewish history, stop by Kush by Stephens for a juicy pastrami sandwich. After exploring Hialeah, head 30 minutes south to Coral Gables, another underrated Florida area that's bursting with art.