A Newly Restored California Golf Club Will Host A Major Tournament Complete With Big-Name Concerts
California's dramatically scenic Coachella Valley has long been renowned for its golf courses and music festivals, and the American Express Golf Tournament at PGA West has both of these elements on the agenda. Cradled between the Santa Rosa Mountains and Joshua Tree National Park (which features a hike to one of the world's best sunset-viewing spots), the lush oasis of PGA West is a golfer's dream, with nine courses designed by icons like Pete Dye, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus. When the links opened in 1986 in La Quinta, California, it was even dubbed "The Western Home of Golf in America."
In 2024, PGA West completed a multi-year refurbishment of its three Pete Dye-designed courses and clubhouse. This restoration will be in the spotlight from January 16 to 19, 2025, when PGA West hosts the American Express Golf Tournament. After the 18th hole has been played, the fun continues, as the Grammy Award-winning group Little Big Town and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Journey will perform as a part of the event's Concert Series.
PGA West is about a 40-minute drive from Palm Springs International Airport and a 139-mile drive from Los Angeles. During your stay, you'll have easy access to all the best activities in breathtaking Palm Springs. The most opportune time to visit the area is between November and April, so attending the American Express Tournament is the perfect chance to enjoy top golf and music when outside temperatures reach an average high of 75 degrees Fahrenheit.
Attending the American Express Golf Tournament at PGA West
The 2025 American Express Tournament is especially anticipated, as the 2024 edition saw an unexpected winner. Nick Dunlap, a then 20-year-old athlete at the University of Alabama, won the tournament, making him the first amateur to do so since 1991. Committed players for the 2025 tournament include 2024 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Tom Kim, and Patrick Cantlay.
General admission tickets promise an unforgettable experience, with entry to the public fan areas and concerts. If you want to enjoy the tournament in style, opt for Champions Club access, which offers food and drinks in a private venue on the Stadium Course's 18th hole. Once tournament play concludes, Little Big Town will take the stage on the Stadium Course's driving range on Friday, the 17th, and Journey will serenade the crowd on Saturday, the 18th.
PGA West's par-72 Stadium Course is known as one of the best in the world. After the tournament finishes on January 19 and a new winner is crowned, you can play like the pros with a round on the Stadium Course, which is open to the public. A Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "This challenging course is a must when in La Quinta. The signature Alcatraz hole allows a golfer to smack the ball over a large water hazard onto the island green." As a spectacular setting for both golf and music, PGA West offers the ultimate opportunity to kick off 2025 in Palm Springs. If you want to try more Pete Dye courses, you can experience world-class hospitality and championship-level golf in Kohler, Wisconsin.