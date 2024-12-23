A Newly Restored California Golf Club Will Host A Major Tournament Complete With Big-Name Concerts

California's dramatically scenic Coachella Valley has long been renowned for its golf courses and music festivals, and the American Express Golf Tournament at PGA West has both of these elements on the agenda. Cradled between the Santa Rosa Mountains and Joshua Tree National Park (which features a hike to one of the world's best sunset-viewing spots), the lush oasis of PGA West is a golfer's dream, with nine courses designed by icons like Pete Dye, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus. When the links opened in 1986 in La Quinta, California, it was even dubbed "The Western Home of Golf in America."

In 2024, PGA West completed a multi-year refurbishment of its three Pete Dye-designed courses and clubhouse. This restoration will be in the spotlight from January 16 to 19, 2025, when PGA West hosts the American Express Golf Tournament. After the 18th hole has been played, the fun continues, as the Grammy Award-winning group Little Big Town and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Journey will perform as a part of the event's Concert Series.

PGA West is about a 40-minute drive from Palm Springs International Airport and a 139-mile drive from Los Angeles. During your stay, you'll have easy access to all the best activities in breathtaking Palm Springs. The most opportune time to visit the area is between November and April, so attending the American Express Tournament is the perfect chance to enjoy top golf and music when outside temperatures reach an average high of 75 degrees Fahrenheit.