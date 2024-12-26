Rhode Island's Best-Kept Secret Must Be This Coastal Town With Charming Shop-Lined Streets

It's no secret that Rhode Island is the smallest state in the union, but where Rhode Island may lack in size, it certainly makes up for in natural beauty, with some of the best beaches around. One very well kept secret that is a forgotten piece of Rhode Island's coastal charm is the island of Block Island. Nine miles off the southern coast of Rhode Island and accessible primarily by ferry, Block Island is a popular summer tourist destination that offers outdoor activities and leisure for all types of families and nature lovers.

While visitors may know Block Island, locals know it's officially the town of New Shoreham, which encompasses the whole island but at 10 square miles is still one of the smallest towns in the smallest state. As either Block Island or New Shoreham, this is an excellent destination for travelers looking for a true island getaway, with the convenience of being just miles off of the New England coast.