Rhode Island's Best-Kept Secret Must Be This Coastal Town With Charming Shop-Lined Streets
It's no secret that Rhode Island is the smallest state in the union, but where Rhode Island may lack in size, it certainly makes up for in natural beauty, with some of the best beaches around. One very well kept secret that is a forgotten piece of Rhode Island's coastal charm is the island of Block Island. Nine miles off the southern coast of Rhode Island and accessible primarily by ferry, Block Island is a popular summer tourist destination that offers outdoor activities and leisure for all types of families and nature lovers.
While visitors may know Block Island, locals know it's officially the town of New Shoreham, which encompasses the whole island but at 10 square miles is still one of the smallest towns in the smallest state. As either Block Island or New Shoreham, this is an excellent destination for travelers looking for a true island getaway, with the convenience of being just miles off of the New England coast.
Arriving on Block Island
You can fly to Block Island from nearby Westerly, Rhode Island, but visitors usually get there by taking a ferry boat. Ferries sail to the island from Long Island, from Newport, Rhode Island and from New London, Connecticut, but most visitors use one of two ferry options out of Point Judith in Narragansett, Rhode Island (itself one of America's best beach towns) – a traditional ferry or a high-speed ferry with more limited seating for an expedited journey. The traditional ferry is the only method of bringing a car onto the island.
Either ferry from Point Judith drops you off right in the heart of Block Island's historic Old Harbor District, with shopping and dining options to fill your itinerary. Grab a bike or moped to rent for the day, as they're the primary modes of transportation on the island. Start your day off with the appropriate beach apparel and island goodies from The Block Island Trading company or The Salty Dog, so you're dressed for the day no matter what season. Treat yourself with a unique stone jewelry design from Blvck Market or grab a gift for your pup at Islandog to commemorate the trip for your furry friend. There's no shortage of shopping options in this quaint, charming beach town.
Make it a New England island getaway
Beyond being a summer day trip destination, Block Island has a plethora of hotels to extend your stress-free island getaway. One of the island's oldest landmarks is the Spring House Hotel, which has over 170 years of history opening its doors to guests. If you're looking for more rustic and natural accommodations, the Block Island Beach House is your best bet. It also offers direct beach access to all guests.
Spend your days working on your tan at the town's easily accessible beaches and explore the vast array of wildlife and beauty that exist on the island. The Block Island National Wildlife Refuge is a hub for rare endangered American birds, and the Southeast Lighthouse provides must-see panoramas.
However long you stay on Block Island, no trip is complete without a waterside meal. Both Ernie's Old Harbor restaurant and nearby Ballard's Beach Resort are popular with visitors; both offer seafood entrees and stunning views to end your trip.