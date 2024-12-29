One Of 'America's Best Small Cities' Is A Secret Arkansas Gem With A Lively Downtown And Spacious Parks

Arkansas is probably not the first state many tourists consider for their vacations. Although some wiser travelers prefer the quintessential, crowd-free nature escapes offered in the Ozarks, including remote White Rock Mountain, the state has a lot more to offer as well. One unsung option is the pleasant Arkansas town of Siloam Springs, nestled along the border with Oklahoma. This quaint destination of just under 20,000 residents was once ranked by Smithsonian magazine in 2012 as one of America's best small cities, and is an excellent off-the-beaten path destination with a lively downtown, spacious parks, and great access to nearby nature.

Located only 30 miles or so west of Arkansas' second largest city Fayetteville, and also accessible from nearby Tulsa about 85 miles east, Siloam Springs is an amazing branching off point to explore the Ozarks, with a scene worthy of checking out in its own right.