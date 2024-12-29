One Of 'America's Best Small Cities' Is A Secret Arkansas Gem With A Lively Downtown And Spacious Parks
Arkansas is probably not the first state many tourists consider for their vacations. Although some wiser travelers prefer the quintessential, crowd-free nature escapes offered in the Ozarks, including remote White Rock Mountain, the state has a lot more to offer as well. One unsung option is the pleasant Arkansas town of Siloam Springs, nestled along the border with Oklahoma. This quaint destination of just under 20,000 residents was once ranked by Smithsonian magazine in 2012 as one of America's best small cities, and is an excellent off-the-beaten path destination with a lively downtown, spacious parks, and great access to nearby nature.
Located only 30 miles or so west of Arkansas' second largest city Fayetteville, and also accessible from nearby Tulsa about 85 miles east, Siloam Springs is an amazing branching off point to explore the Ozarks, with a scene worthy of checking out in its own right.
A historic vibe, funky and fun downtown, and festivals in Siloam Springs
Siloam Springs is a true gem hidden in northwest Arkansas. The downtown area near City Park is a funky hub boasting fun activities and some epic architecture, like the Crown Hotel built in 1881, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. History buffs should head to the nearby Siloam Springs Museum, celebrating the region's heritage and hosting many artifacts from Native American culture to the Civil War, and more.
The strip down North Broadway is also home to some cool local shops, excellent cafes, and delicious restaurants. One great place on North Broadway for antique hunters is 2 Gals Junk, a store selling tons of fun and forgotten stuff for vintage lovers. Also keep an eye out for the weekly downtown farmer's market held Saturdays during the warmer months.
If you're visiting during the Spring, you're in luck: One of Arkansas' largest arts and craft festivals, the Dogwood Festival, is held annually in April and draws over 40,000 people each year. During the fall, look forward to the Homegrown Festival, a festival showcasing local artisans with food trucks and live music.
Parks, nature, and paddling in and around Siloam Springs
There are some excellent parks nearby, principally City Lake Park located between the downtown and Sager Creek. The more than 160-acre park is the epicenter of outdoor fun in town for everything from fishing to hiking, bird watching, boating, and more. There are also challenging and fun mountain biking trails in the region, especially the easily accessible Sager Creek Mountain Bike Trail on the campus of John Brown University.
Paddlers will especially love the Siloam Springs Kayak Park on the Illinois River south of town. Thrill-seekers may want to head to WOKA Whitewater Park though for some of the region's most exhilarating river rides just across the border in Oklahoma, only 5 miles from Siloam Springs. If you're considering hitting the links, Siloam Springs Golf Course offers a unique course experience along lovely Sager's Creek amid the one-of-a-kind Arkansas landscape
When looking to pair this setting with other under-the-radar spots in Arkansas, consider Blanchard Springs Recreation Area, where you can swim in crystal-clear waters. Another beautiful option is Jasper, a riverside mountain town hidden in the heart of the Ozark Mountains.