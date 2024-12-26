One Of South Dakota's 'Most Unique Areas' Is A Striking, Under-The-Radar State Park Near Sioux Falls
South Dakota has a little bit of everything — from one of the artsiest cities in the Midwest to the world's largest mountain carving in the Black Hills, the rugged state gives visitors ample ways to spend their time. Because of all these options, Palisades State Park often gets lost in the shuffle. But if you're looking for an under-the-radar adventure, the towering cliffs and bubbling creek in this unique area deserve a closer look.
Palisades State Park is a 167-acre park just 25 miles north of Sioux Falls. Despite this proximity, it only sees about 90,000 annual visitors. That makes it a surprisingly quiet destination for outdoor enthusiasts, though it's starting to become more popular with each passing year. And since the park is quite small, you'll likely see plenty of other travelers during peak season. However, anyone searching for vibrant landscapes off the beaten path will find Palisades State Park to be the ideal destination for a weekend adventure.
Exploring Palisades State Park
The defining feature of Palisades State Park is Split Rock Creek, which carves through the landscape and is backed by towering cliffs. These rock formations can soar up to 50 feet in certain locations, making for dramatic photos as they rise above the relatively flat landscape. Composed of Sioux quartzite, they're a vibrant reddish pink hue and look especially colorful when illuminated by the sun.
Only a handful of hiking trails are available in the park, but each one leads to dramatic views. An easy way to enjoy the cliffs and meandering Split Rock Creek is by hiking the Split Rock Creek Trail. It walks you 1.5 miles along the water for several impressive views of the state park. The trail is well maintained but can be rocky in sections — be sure to bring a good pair of hiking boots. South Wall Trail is another option, and while it's short at less than a mile, you'll get to see towering spires rise out of the creek bed.
Palisades State Park is also home to over 200 different rock climbing routes. Though its cliffs aren't extremely tall, it's one of the few places in eastern South Dakota where you'll have access to the sport. Popular options are Garden Path, King Olaf, and Glimmer, all of which feature tiny fingerholds and rounded slopers as you inch skyward. Other reasons to visit the state park include biking on its roads, birdwatching, and fishing from its historic truss bridge.
Planning your visit to Palisades State Park
Much like another underappreciated beauty in South Dakota, planning your visit to Palisades State Park can be a challenge. Sioux Falls is one of the nearest major cities with an airport, though it doesn't fly to many destinations. If you can't find a good flight, consider checking out Minneapolis, which offers a larger airport but is over three hours away. The state park is open year-round, though certain amenities, like showers and flush toilets, are turned off from October to April.
Thankfully, you'll find plenty of lodging options around the state park — once you've arrived, you won't have to travel far from its beautiful cliffs. The best option is to reserve the Palisades State Park Lodge. This is an old, converted farmhouse with enough space for up to 12 people. You'll even be treated to a back deck that overlooks the water and Sioux quartzite rock formations. Alternatively, you can stay at a campsite in the park (both tent and RV sites are available).
Just outside the park is the small town of Garretson. You won't find much lodging here, but it's a good spot to fill up on groceries without having to head back to Sioux Falls. However, Sioux Falls is only 30 minutes away — so if you want to enjoy sit-down restaurants or need the amenities of a city, it's good to know it's just down the road.