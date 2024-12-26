One Of South Dakota's 'Most Unique Areas' Is A Striking, Under-The-Radar State Park Near Sioux Falls

The defining feature of Palisades State Park is Split Rock Creek, which carves through the landscape and is backed by towering cliffs. These rock formations can soar up to 50 feet in certain locations, making for dramatic photos as they rise above the relatively flat landscape. Composed of Sioux quartzite, they're a vibrant reddish pink hue and look especially colorful when illuminated by the sun.

Only a handful of hiking trails are available in the park, but each one leads to dramatic views. An easy way to enjoy the cliffs and meandering Split Rock Creek is by hiking the Split Rock Creek Trail. It walks you 1.5 miles along the water for several impressive views of the state park. The trail is well maintained but can be rocky in sections — be sure to bring a good pair of hiking boots. South Wall Trail is another option, and while it's short at less than a mile, you'll get to see towering spires rise out of the creek bed.

Palisades State Park is also home to over 200 different rock climbing routes. Though its cliffs aren't extremely tall, it's one of the few places in eastern South Dakota where you'll have access to the sport. Popular options are Garden Path, King Olaf, and Glimmer, all of which feature tiny fingerholds and rounded slopers as you inch skyward. Other reasons to visit the state park include biking on its roads, birdwatching, and fishing from its historic truss bridge.