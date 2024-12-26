The Unexpected 'Souvenir' Passengers Take With Them, According To Flight Attendants

From the moment you step on a plane, flight attendants are doing what they can to help keep you safe. They give you a safety briefing, telling you where to find your life vest in case of a water landing, and how to use it. In addition, flight attendants notice things about you, like if you seem strong enough to help in an emergency, and they also check the shoes you wear on a flight. (Heels are dangerous in an emergency situation, in case you were wondering.) While they may let you get by with taking that not-actually-free blanket or pillow, you won't get a pass if you steal a life vest. In fact, Miami criminal defense attorney Jeff Weiner told The Points Guy, "It's theft. Those are not items for you to keep."

People have gotten in trouble for this. In 2014, a man was arrested for trying to take two life vests from a flight in Albuquerque for prank gifts. A woman was also arrested and fined for taking one from a Cathay Pacific flight in 2015. Ryan Gray mentioned that, when a vest goes missing, flight attendants usually know who took it, since they know who was sitting in which seat, and that, because airlines can be fined if they don't have enough safety equipment, they may call you to get it back.

So, what do you do if you witness someone taking a life vest out of a plane? While it's not a good idea to confront someone directly, it's worth telling a flight attendant or other crew member. That way, even if they can't get it back, they can get it replaced before the plane takes off again.