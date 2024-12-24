An Underrated Idaho Mountain City Is The Gateway To 'America's First Destination Ski Resort'
Often overlooked for Aspen (the country's priciest vacation destination) or Park City, Utah (a pretty mountain town that looks like Europe's Alps), the under-the-radar city of Ketchum, Idaho, offers world-class skiing and hiking with vibrant dining and cultural scenes. Founded as a 19th-century mining town and smelting center, Ketchum became a tourist destination in the 1930s when wealthy railroad financier Averell Harriman envisioned the mountainous region as the American answer to Europe's famed Alpine ski resorts.
Nestled at the base of Idaho's Smoky Mountains, Ketchum is a gateway to the first destination ski resort in the U.S.: Sun Valley. Harriman marketed Sun Valley by inviting celebrities like Marilyn Monroe and Ernest Hemingway to stay at the luxurious Sun Valley Lodge. In fact, Hemingway loved the area so much that he stayed at Sun Valley Lodge for months and wrote "For Whom A Bell Tolls" there. The writer later moved to Ketchum permanently. Today, Ketchum and the surrounding region draw in-the-know-travelers year-round, who come for the spectacular scenery, outdoor adventures, and historic charm.
To reach Ketchum, there are direct flights to Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey, Idaho, which is about a 20-minute drive from the city. The state's capital, Boise, is 153 miles away. Ketchum is a true all-season destination, boasting wonderful skiing and snowboarding in the winter and hiking and mountain biking in the summer.
What to see and do in Ketchum
Ketchum's prime setting in the Wood River Valley promises adventures all year round. During the ski season (typically the end of November through late April), you can ski Sun Valley's picturesque Bald Mountain, which offers about 2,500 skiable acres and over 120 trails for all abilities, from beginner green runs to expert-only bowls. Other wintry activities in Ketchum include snowshoeing, winter sleigh rides, ice skating, Nordic skiing, and more. After the snow melts come summer, you can enjoy hiking and mountain biking on Bald Mountain, golfing, tennis, fly fishing, horseback riding, and canoeing in the Wood River Valley area.
Strolling around the 19th-century Western town of Ketchum is like stepping back in time. Wood River Museum is a good place to learn more about the city's history; literary fans will enjoy its Hemingway exhibit, which showcases items from his home. Art lovers can peruse the Sun Valley Museum of Art's latest exhibit and the impressive art galleries in Ketchum. Throughout the year, the surrounding area plays host to a wide range of events, including the Ketchum Arts Festival, the Sun Valley Music Festival, the Sun Valley Film Festival, and the beloved Wagon Days parade, one of the largest non-motorized parades in the country. In March 2025, Sun Valley will host the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals, drawing world-ranked Alpine skiing athletes to Bald Mountain.
Where to stay and eat in Ketchum
In the shadow of Bald Mountain, the contemporary-chic Limelight Hotel is perfectly located in the heart of town. Within walking distance to the attractions of Ketchum, the Limelight is a convivial gathering point for visitors and locals alike. The 99 spacious rooms and suites are cozy, welcoming cocoons after a day on the slopes (as are the hotel's heated outdoor pool, hot tub, and spa). The abundant breakfast buffet is complimentary, and the Lounge is the perfect spot for an apres-ski and a hearty dinner.
If you want to be a little removed from Ketchum, the historic Sun Valley Lodge is a five-minute drive away. The grand mountain lodge-style resort is located in the heart of Sun Valley village and has been welcoming guests since 1936. For more space and privacy, Sun Valley also has condominiums, townhomes, and cottages for rent.
Ketchum brims with excellent dining from cuisines all over the world. Start off the day at the Kneadery, a log cabin serving generous breakfast portions. The Pioneer Saloon is another classic, which opened in the 1940s as a casino, and its Western memorabilia-filled dining room is an appropriate setting for steak and prime rib dinners. For a more upscale vibe, reserve a table at Enoteca, a chic Italian restaurant with a wood-fired pizza oven. Perched on top of Bald Mountain is the Roundhouse Restaurant, which promises a unique dining experience with breathtaking views. Only accessible by gondola, this iconic institution is renowned for its indulgent fondue.