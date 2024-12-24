An Underrated Idaho Mountain City Is The Gateway To 'America's First Destination Ski Resort'

Often overlooked for Aspen (the country's priciest vacation destination) or Park City, Utah (a pretty mountain town that looks like Europe's Alps), the under-the-radar city of Ketchum, Idaho, offers world-class skiing and hiking with vibrant dining and cultural scenes. Founded as a 19th-century mining town and smelting center, Ketchum became a tourist destination in the 1930s when wealthy railroad financier Averell Harriman envisioned the mountainous region as the American answer to Europe's famed Alpine ski resorts.

Nestled at the base of Idaho's Smoky Mountains, Ketchum is a gateway to the first destination ski resort in the U.S.: Sun Valley. Harriman marketed Sun Valley by inviting celebrities like Marilyn Monroe and Ernest Hemingway to stay at the luxurious Sun Valley Lodge. In fact, Hemingway loved the area so much that he stayed at Sun Valley Lodge for months and wrote "For Whom A Bell Tolls" there. The writer later moved to Ketchum permanently. Today, Ketchum and the surrounding region draw in-the-know-travelers year-round, who come for the spectacular scenery, outdoor adventures, and historic charm.

To reach Ketchum, there are direct flights to Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey, Idaho, which is about a 20-minute drive from the city. The state's capital, Boise, is 153 miles away. Ketchum is a true all-season destination, boasting wonderful skiing and snowboarding in the winter and hiking and mountain biking in the summer.