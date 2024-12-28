Why Tourists Have Been Banned From Seeing Lady Liberty's Original Torch Up Close For Over A Century

The Statue of Liberty might be the most iconic symbol of New York. When you visit its little island in the New York Harbor, you can learn a lot about American history and admire the view of the New York City skyline. When you look at the enormous statue holding her torch aloft as a symbol of enlightenment, you might wonder if you can take in the views from inside of it. Unfortunately, you can't go up into the torch — but over a century ago, you could. Bizarrely, the torch is permanently closed because of the Black Tom explosion of 1916. While this historical event is not particularly widely known today, at the time, it was one of the largest sabotages in American history.

Many are surprised to learn that the torch has been closed for more than 100 years, because they seem to remember climbing up spiral stairs to the torch themselves when they were younger. However, the torch has never had stairs — just a single ladder that takes climbers up into the small space within the torch. The stairs inside the structure only take you as far as the crown, which requires a 10-story climb on one narrow spiral staircase.