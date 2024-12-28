Weird Wonders And Peculiar Oddities Abound At This Curious Tourist Spot In Austin, Texas

The Museum of the Weird is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and there is a fee to enter (under $15 and less for kids). Do note that there are stairs here, so it's not completely accessible. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said of the spot, "Great visit! $38 for 3 adults, kids 2 and under free. We all enjoyed the experience, my 2 year old was into the exhibits. The wax museum was fun and has a photo opportunity with King Kong."

In addition to what was already mentioned, you'll get to see items like a statue of Audrey the venus fly trap from "Little Shop of Horrors," a jackalope, wax figures of horror icons like Nosferatu, creepy dolls, and the mysterious "Creature in Ice," which toured the country in the 1960s and '70s. There is an animatronic from "Gremlins 2," and something else very fun for lovers of the weird and wonderful: The museum also has the only surviving "prototype" of the original photograph "Frances and the Fairy Ring," from the Cottingley Fairies hoax of the early 20th century. The hoax came from two young girls in Cottingley, England (who admitted their deception in the 1980s), which even got the attention of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, author of the Sherlock Holmes books.

When you've finished your visit at the Museum of the Weird, you can head over to the nearby Casino El Camino, a supposedly haunted bar and restaurant that has a dungeonesque feel. It's even got gargoyles.