Situated Between Destin And Panama City Is A Luxurious Stretch Of Florida's Pretty Panhandle Coast

Most people book a ticket to Florida to see Miami's beach scene, but many tourists miss out on the opposite side of the Sunshine State along the panhandle. The Emerald Coast is known for its white sandy shorelines, dreamy underrated beach towns, and sparkling waters. In an area named South Walton, there's a 26-mile stretch of 16 coastal neighborhoods that exude tranquility. These pockets of paradise take you on a trip to Europe without a passport. Santa Rosa Beach, Alys Beach, and Rosemary Beach, to name a few, are all located along scenic Highway 30A.

South Walton's crisp winter temperatures and sunny summer skies have created an active lifestyle that is attractive to visitors. According to Visit South Walton, there are over 200 miles of hiking trails, including forest trails, giving much more nature to discover than just the Gulf of Mexico's picturesque horizon. The town boasts a "New Urbanist" culture, making the streets walkable to reduce guests' carbon footprint. The bike-friendly cities release endorphins after an exercise and enhance your luxurious beachside getaway in a health-conscious way.

Close to half of South Walton is marked for conservation, and it's one of few places in America with coastal dunes lakes, a freshwater lake that occasionally mixes with salt water. Other places around the globe that share this fact are New Zealand, Australia, Madagascar, and North Africa. This exclusive part of Florida adds flair to your private coastal escape.