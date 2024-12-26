Situated Between Destin And Panama City Is A Luxurious Stretch Of Florida's Pretty Panhandle Coast
Most people book a ticket to Florida to see Miami's beach scene, but many tourists miss out on the opposite side of the Sunshine State along the panhandle. The Emerald Coast is known for its white sandy shorelines, dreamy underrated beach towns, and sparkling waters. In an area named South Walton, there's a 26-mile stretch of 16 coastal neighborhoods that exude tranquility. These pockets of paradise take you on a trip to Europe without a passport. Santa Rosa Beach, Alys Beach, and Rosemary Beach, to name a few, are all located along scenic Highway 30A.
South Walton's crisp winter temperatures and sunny summer skies have created an active lifestyle that is attractive to visitors. According to Visit South Walton, there are over 200 miles of hiking trails, including forest trails, giving much more nature to discover than just the Gulf of Mexico's picturesque horizon. The town boasts a "New Urbanist" culture, making the streets walkable to reduce guests' carbon footprint. The bike-friendly cities release endorphins after an exercise and enhance your luxurious beachside getaway in a health-conscious way.
Close to half of South Walton is marked for conservation, and it's one of few places in America with coastal dunes lakes, a freshwater lake that occasionally mixes with salt water. Other places around the globe that share this fact are New Zealand, Australia, Madagascar, and North Africa. This exclusive part of Florida adds flair to your private coastal escape.
Upscale beachfront real estate
Do you ever feel like you have a ton of search browser tabs floating around your mind? Here, you can close all those tabs and feel a sense of peace unlike ever before. The Emerald Coast elevates your holiday with its swanky vacation stays and premier architecture. Each city has cohesive building exteriors, giving the streets a distinct vibe guests adore.
At Alys Beach, you'll find whitewashed buildings, deep blue doors, and pink florals, to feel like you're on a Greek Island getaway. At Rosemary Beach, you'll find Dutch West Indies-styled architecture, with colonial buildings, long narrow windows, and second-floor balconies. Some cities, like Seaside, have authentic coastal-style architecture, giving the town a more laid-back and casual feel. The whites and pastels painted across the outer walls of each structure create a clean look and amplify the natural beauty surrounding it. Each neighborhood is along the Gulf, so many rentals are ocean-front or a short walk toward the water.
The accommodations are hidden gem resort stays, providing everything you need and boasting a small-town heart. From fitness centers to top-tier spas, local coffee shops, and beachfront bars and lounges, you'll feel like you're on a private island. Some South Walton towns even have exclusive pool areas with cabanas and food service, so you get the sandy shores and the ritzy country club vibe. You'll feel lavish and rejuvenated no matter where you stay.
Shopping and recreation
Shopping centers, parks, and water activities shower the 26 miles of beach, giving visitors and locals a long list of recreation for entertainment. Some places, like Grayton Beach State Park, which won a 2024 TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Award, provide a soothing escape near the ocean and in nature. This state park has a 4.5-mile hiking and biking trail, where you can go birding and wildlife viewing. And, when you've completed your activity, you can find yourself right back in the emerald waves.
Since South Walton is made up of charming, cozy beach towns, it is sprinkled with local boutiques for the perfect shopping spree. You can get athleisure wear at Fitness Fetish in Seaside, or beach supplies at Maui Waves in Seacrest. These shopping centers have a plethora of restaurants that serve multicultural cuisines, so you can get a tasty dish to satisfy your appetite after a long day of swiping that credit card.
If you're more of a thrill seeker, take advantage of the multiple waverunner rentals and watch dolphins swim right next to you. Take an adventure and go parasailing or stay on the vessel and rent a sailboat charter at sunset. South Walton is a secret treasure spot for people to live, play, and, most importantly, relax.