Florida's Secluded Springs State Park Offers A Serene Paradise Of Clear Waters, Underwater Caves, And Trails

With a whopping 33,000 feet of underwater caves, Peacock Springs is known for its extensive karst system. Karst is a type of landscape wherein the bedrock has given way to create features like sinkholes, caves, and springs — all of which are dotted around this state park. Wes Skiles Peacock Springs is considered a diver's paradise, with a Tripadvisor reviewer stating that, "If you are a snorkeler or a diver, this is a great place to visit."

Please note that divers must have proof that they completed their scuba certification in order to explore the underwater caves. Having a cave or cavern diving certification from an accredited organization, along with experience, is also worthwhile. For your safety, make sure only to attempt diving in caves that match your skill level and comfort. Diving depths vary from 18 feet to 60 feet.

When you're done diving, check out the Peacock Springs Interpretive Trail. It is a great beginner's trail of just over 1 mile for those who want to experience the underwater spectacle without getting their feet wet. Even your furry friend can get in on the fun, just make sure they are leashed. And if you're still itching for crystal-clear springs and river adventures, drive east of Peacock Springs to Fort White. Eight more natural springs await to take your breath away.