Florida's Secluded Springs State Park Offers A Serene Paradise Of Clear Waters, Underwater Caves, And Trails
Florida is well known for its glistening beaches, under-the-radar barrier island snorkeling, and lavish nightlife, but did you know there's a paradise located just 90 minutes from the state capital? Featuring six sinkholes, two springs, a spring run, and a peaceful trail, Wes Skiles Peacock Springs State Park is a popular site for cave divers, hikers, and adventurers of all kinds. Avid birdwatchers might even catch a glimpse of migrant birds like the hooded warbler and yellow-billed cuckoo.
Peacock Springs State Park is open 365 days a year from 8:00 a.m. to sundown. Just make sure to check your weather app to know when the sun sets on the day of your visit. The fee to get in is just $4 per vehicle, at the time of this writing. To help prepare for your visit, Florida State Parks has a list of rules to ensure you and your party remain safe. Grab your scuba or snorkeling gear, hiking boots, and sunscreen because an underwater world is begging to be explored!
Explore Peacock Spring's natural wonders
With a whopping 33,000 feet of underwater caves, Peacock Springs is known for its extensive karst system. Karst is a type of landscape wherein the bedrock has given way to create features like sinkholes, caves, and springs — all of which are dotted around this state park. Wes Skiles Peacock Springs is considered a diver's paradise, with a Tripadvisor reviewer stating that, "If you are a snorkeler or a diver, this is a great place to visit."
Please note that divers must have proof that they completed their scuba certification in order to explore the underwater caves. Having a cave or cavern diving certification from an accredited organization, along with experience, is also worthwhile. For your safety, make sure only to attempt diving in caves that match your skill level and comfort. Diving depths vary from 18 feet to 60 feet.
When you're done diving, check out the Peacock Springs Interpretive Trail. It is a great beginner's trail of just over 1 mile for those who want to experience the underwater spectacle without getting their feet wet. Even your furry friend can get in on the fun, just make sure they are leashed. And if you're still itching for crystal-clear springs and river adventures, drive east of Peacock Springs to Fort White. Eight more natural springs await to take your breath away.
Travel tips for Peacock Springs and nearby Tallahassee
It is highly recommended you stay in nearby Tallahassee during your trip to Peacock Springs, as it is a hub between natural wonders and urban activities. Plus, it has an international airport for out-of-state visitors. Florida's capital has a trove of accommodations, from hotel chains like Hyatt and Four Points to Airbnb and Vrbo options. Tallahassee is not only a quick drive to Peacock Springs, but also within distance of a quirky town known for its peaceful nature. The city is a great place to visit if you're a traveler on a budget, with an average of $190 spent a day on travel, food, and lodging.
Check out the nation's largest automobile collection at the Tallahassee Automobile Museum. Enjoy a picnic or a canoe ride at the picturesque Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park. Order a plate of steak, shrimp, and mushrooms with fried yucca at Tallahassee's only Peruvian restaurant, Café de Martín, in which one Google reviewer said their "first visit to Café de Martín has instantly made it one of my favorite spots in Tally." The city has a number of activities to take advantage of when you wrap up your time of being a nature explorer at Wes Skiles Peacock Springs State Park.