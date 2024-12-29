Architecture Defies Gravity And Sparks Curiosity At A Whimsically Unique Art House In Indiana
Indianapolis is a vibrant city where locals and visitors can get their fill of art and culture. Home to Massachusetts Avenue, a well-known scenic district full of art and shops, from theaters like IndyFringe, a stage where local performers come to life, to Three Dog Bakery, offering all manner of custom doggy treats, it's a unique place that never gets boring. Broad Ripple Village, a 15-minute drive north, is another Indianapolis cultural district that boasts attractions such as a twice-yearly art walk that tours the area's galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. This includes the Indianapolis Art Center, a creative hub for art classes and exhibitions that provides the grounds for "Twisted House", a whimsically unique cedar-wood sculpture. "Twisted House" is special for its unusual architecture that seems to defy gravity, and for the fact that you can go inside.
Like Gumby doing a backbend, the house is bowed into an impossible arch, the roof seeming to rest momentarily on the ground while straining against the house's foundation, giving the impression that it could spring upward at any moment. Slanted windows line the facade, and a warped doorway — like a hypnotizing entrance to a carnival funhouse — beckons curious visitors closer. The structure is tucked neatly amid verdant foliage, depicting a seamless blend of art and nature.
Satisfy your curiousity about Twisted House at Artspark
When Artspark,the center's 9.5-acre creativity and sculpture garden, opened to the public in 2005, its vision was to create a public art project for the community in Indiana that breaks down barriers and gives art lovers a chance to interact with its creations while reveling in nature. By the time of its inception, Professor of Art and sculptor John McNaughton was no stranger to creating sculptures that wooed the public's imagination. Already known for works like "Visions" (nicknamed "The Spiral Staircase" ) and "The Screaming Eagle," a giant eagle's head seemingly on the hunt, the Indiana-based artist was well-commissioned to design "Twisted House," yet another community woodworking marvel.
Visitors can find "Twisted House" just past the Indiana Arts Center building off College Avenue on 67th St. Head to the back of the building, go down the stairs, and turn left. Approaching the house, it's easy to see how it sparks curiosity and imagination. A previous visitor joked on Yelp that he "knocked but no one was home," and another remarked on how the piece is "part art, part fantasy..." You can enter the house through the doorway, gaze out the windows, or snap a photo. Trending shots show visitors poking their heads out of, or leaning against the doorframe, perhaps pretending to be a storybook character who dwells there.
See the other sculptures in this Indianapolis park
More than 27 sculptures grace the wonderfully imaginative terrain of Artspark, and as it's open from dusk till dawn there is more than enough time to wander around the lush grounds while exploring the inventive sculptures that invite you to touch, play, and even create.
"Circle" is a sand-filled, black granite cauldron that kids love to dig and play in, and "Crescendo" is a cobalt-blue sculpture resembling a giant teardrop. It's coated in 6,000 tiles on which community members have penned their responses to the question, "What have you discovered?" "Black Titan" is a giant bronze head that is rooted in the ground. The smooth curves of its facial features seem to be waiting for admirers to caress them.
There are also interactive sculptures that provide restful spots to admire the natural beauty of the park. A metalwork bench seems to sit in the arms of a spindly tree, and a curved stone bench sits at the base of what looks like an unfinished birdcage. However you choose to enjoy the park, it's a wonderful opportunity for creative discovery. The park is free, suitable for all ages, and is one of the top outdoor utopias in the Midwest.