Explore Mexico's Underrated Colonial Gem Rich In Culture With A Surprisingly Low Cost Of Living

Not only affordable, Aguascalientes boasts a trove of exceptional cultural sites. Begin your visit to this beautiful colonial city at the Plaza de la Patria. The Plaza de la Patria is the center of the city and the beating heart of Aguascalientes. Fringed by historic buildings, the most striking edifice facing the square belongs to the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of the Assumption. This Baroque cathedral was completed in 1738 and features two towers and an art gallery with works by Cristobal de Villalpando, José de Alcibar, and Miguel Cabrera.

Not far from Plaza de la Patria is one of the city's most unusual attractions: National Museum of Death. The museum is run by the University of Aguascalientes, and it highlights the cultural role of death in Mexico from pre-Hispanic times to the present, including exhibits on Mexico's epic Day of the Dead celebrations. While seemingly macabre, visitors say it's easy to spend hours wandering the fascinating exhibits, taking in everything from pre-Columbian funerary tombs to fine art paintings. If your foreign language skills aren't up to scratch, make sure to have a translator app with you, as all the signs are in Spanish.

Take a break from sightseeing to relax in the Jardín de San Marcos. This lush oasis features an ornate gazebo at its center, with small walking paths radiating outwards. Sprinkled throughout the garden are various bronze statues depicting traditional occupants of the neighborhood. The Jardín de San Marcos is also the centerpiece for the city's iconic National Fair of San Marcos.