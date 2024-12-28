Explore Mexico's Underrated Colonial Gem Rich In Culture With A Surprisingly Low Cost Of Living
Many dream of moving abroad, starting a new life immersed in a different culture and beautiful scenery. Many North Americans head south, yearning for Mexico's pristine beaches, delicious food, impressive historical sites, and enchanting Magic Towns. Most notably, the cost of living in Mexico is significantly lower than in the United States. But where's the best place to stretch your dollar while living in Mexico? Look no further than Aguascalientes, the capital city of the central Mexican state of the same name.
The historic town of Aguascalientes is as affordable as it is beautiful. Forbes named it one of the best places to live in Mexico for under $1,250 a month, and this appeal is not lost on expats. Over 2,600 Americans call Aguascalientes home, enjoying year-round warm temperatures, affordable healthcare, and rich culture. According to data from Numbeo, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center is $358.82, and $544.41 for a three-bedroom apartment. Additionally, LivingCost finds that the average monthly expenses for a single person in Aguascalientes are $826 and just $1848 for a family of four.
Top attractions in Aguascalientes
Not only affordable, Aguascalientes boasts a trove of exceptional cultural sites. Begin your visit to this beautiful colonial city at the Plaza de la Patria. The Plaza de la Patria is the center of the city and the beating heart of Aguascalientes. Fringed by historic buildings, the most striking edifice facing the square belongs to the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of the Assumption. This Baroque cathedral was completed in 1738 and features two towers and an art gallery with works by Cristobal de Villalpando, José de Alcibar, and Miguel Cabrera.
Not far from Plaza de la Patria is one of the city's most unusual attractions: National Museum of Death. The museum is run by the University of Aguascalientes, and it highlights the cultural role of death in Mexico from pre-Hispanic times to the present, including exhibits on Mexico's epic Day of the Dead celebrations. While seemingly macabre, visitors say it's easy to spend hours wandering the fascinating exhibits, taking in everything from pre-Columbian funerary tombs to fine art paintings. If your foreign language skills aren't up to scratch, make sure to have a translator app with you, as all the signs are in Spanish.
Take a break from sightseeing to relax in the Jardín de San Marcos. This lush oasis features an ornate gazebo at its center, with small walking paths radiating outwards. Sprinkled throughout the garden are various bronze statues depicting traditional occupants of the neighborhood. The Jardín de San Marcos is also the centerpiece for the city's iconic National Fair of San Marcos.
Experience Mexico's largest fair in Aguascalientes
In addition to a wonderfully low cost of living, Aguascalientes hosts the largest fair in Mexico. The San Marcos National Fair is held in mid-April and lasts several weeks. Millions of visitors flock to Aguascalientes annually to partake in the festivities. The fair grew from humble beginnings, first hosted in the fall of 1828 as a harvest fair showcasing the state's produce and livestock. In 1842, the Jardín de San Marcos was constructed, and the fair dates were moved to spring to coincide with St. Mark's Day on April 25.
Fairgoers come to party, enjoy traditional foods, watch cultural performances, and even gamble. Highlights include bullfighting, where spectators gather to witness the finesse of expert matadors. The 15,000-seat Plaza de San Marcos bullring has been graced with legends like Manolo Martínez, Pablo Hermoso de Mendoza, Arturo Macías "El Cejas," and Enrique Ponce.
Other cultural spectacles include the Voladores de Papantla, where four men in traditional dress are attached to ropes and orbit upside down around a 60-foot pole. This tradition originates from the Indigenous Totonac customs, who performed the ritual to ask the gods for rain and fertile land. The Fair of San Marcos is one of the most exciting yet busiest times to visit Aguascalientes. Be sure to book accommodation in advance, along with any tickets for bullfights or concerts.