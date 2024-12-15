Washington's 'Little Norway' Is A Lesser-Known Beach Town That Teleports You To European Charm

Be prepared to embrace all things European when going for a stroll through Poulsbo's picturesque downtown area. Norwegian flags and bunting line the streets, and Viking boats adorn benches in a not-so-subtle nod to the city's heritage. Back in the early 1900s, Scandinavian immigrants made up a significant portion of Washington's population, and their influence remains strong in Poulsbo.

A good place to begin exploring is Front Street in the heart of Downtown Poulsbo, where European architecture and Norwegian-language signs create a historical atmosphere. Stop by Sluys Bakery for a taste of its iconic Poulsbo bread and fresh cinnamon rolls, or explore the boutique stores for Scandinavian souvenirs.

The Liberty Bay Waterfront Park is another must-visit spot for dining, shopping, and watching boats against the scenic mountain backdrop. It's also the perfect spot to catch the sunset reflected on the water. The city's marina is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts, as seals can often be spotted around the harbor. History buffs will want to check out the Martinson Cabin, a house built by a local family which remains perfectly preserved from when the earliest settlers moved to Washington. One Tripadvisor reviewer who goes by imscrappymom wrote, "[I]t's really worth the visit–even if just to peek in the windows! Locals probably pass it all the time and have never stopped, but that is too bad. It's adorable and a well preserved glimpse into a previous, slower time."