Oregon's Oldest City Is An Underrated Coastal Beauty Often Called 'Little San Francisco'
Covered in verdant forests and majestic mountains, Oregon is beloved for its scenic beauty. Though the weather can be grey and moody, its coastline is flecked with artsy, eclectic fishing villages like Port Orford and quiet towns fit for laid-back beach vacations like Waldport, boasting a treasure trove of destinations by the sea. If you're planning a scenic drive down Oregon's breathtaking coast, there's no better place to start than on the northern tip of the coast in the state's oldest city: Astoria.
With streets lined with Victorian-style homes, a vibrant downtown filled with historic buildings, and portside docks shrouded in ghostly fog, the historic city is often called "little San Francisco." Though smaller than its Californian cousin, the quiet coastal city is packed with history and points of interest. From museums and haunted hotels to waterfront eateries and cult classic film locations, Astoria is one of the most underrated beauties on Oregon's coast.
A treasure trove of history
Founded in 1811, Astoria has a storied past. Even the town's name itself, linked to wealthy New York fur trader, John Jacob Astor, whose great-grandson infamously perished on the "Titanic" a century later, is shrouded in dark historical connections. If you want to learn more about the Astors and the founding of Astoria, you can visit the Heritage Museum. Housed in the former City Hall, the museum also features exhibits on the Native Americans, pioneers, and industries that comprised the region's rich past.
A history buff's paradise, Astoria boasts multiple museums. If you love allegedly haunted Victorian mansions, tour the Flavel House Museum, an elegantly restored Queen Anne-style home built for a Columbia River captain and his family in the late 1800s. If you're a film lover, don't miss the Oregon Film Museum, which celebrates Oregon's famous film locations. Tied to popular movies like "The Shining," and "Kindergarten Cop," one of the state's most renowned film connections is to the cult classic "The Goonies," which was shot in and around Astoria. After touring the museum, you can visit the real "Goonies" house (just be respectful of the current residents), and pick up a readily-available movie souvenir in town.
A hauntingly beautiful downtown
One of the most idyllic features of Astoria is its historic downtown district. Lined with charming shops, local breweries and restaurants, and beautiful old buildings with haunting histories, you can easily spend a day exploring its storybook-like streets. Ideal for gift shopping, you'll find quaint local shops like Sea Gypsy Gifts and Lucy's Books, as well as cozy coffee shops like The Rusty Cup. When you're hungry, take a stroll along the Astoria Riverwalk, a 5-mile trail hugging the Columbia River where you'll find an array of delicious eateries. Grab a brew with a view at Astoria Brewing Company, the town's oldest craft brewery, or bowl of classic clam chowder at Mo's, an Oregon Coast favorite.
If you're staying the night, Astoria offers a selection of gorgeous accommodations like the historic and hip Commodore Hotel, and — if you can brave its paranormal past — the Norblad Hostel. If you happen to love a good ghost story, Astoria has plenty of them. Visit haunted locations like the Liberty Theatre and the Uppertown Firefighters Museum, or book an underground ghost tour to explore the dark underbelly of Astoria through its storied Shanghai tunnels. From haunting views to haunted buildings, Astoria is an Oregon coast treasure.