Oregon's Oldest City Is An Underrated Coastal Beauty Often Called 'Little San Francisco'

Covered in verdant forests and majestic mountains, Oregon is beloved for its scenic beauty. Though the weather can be grey and moody, its coastline is flecked with artsy, eclectic fishing villages like Port Orford and quiet towns fit for laid-back beach vacations like Waldport, boasting a treasure trove of destinations by the sea. If you're planning a scenic drive down Oregon's breathtaking coast, there's no better place to start than on the northern tip of the coast in the state's oldest city: Astoria.

With streets lined with Victorian-style homes, a vibrant downtown filled with historic buildings, and portside docks shrouded in ghostly fog, the historic city is often called "little San Francisco." Though smaller than its Californian cousin, the quiet coastal city is packed with history and points of interest. From museums and haunted hotels to waterfront eateries and cult classic film locations, Astoria is one of the most underrated beauties on Oregon's coast.