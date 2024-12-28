Disney World Lines Are So Long That A Nauseating And Unsanitary Trend Has Taken Off
Disney World may not top everyone's list of the best amusement parks, but it's hard to argue with the numbers — it's by far the most popular and the most visited. In 2023 alone, Disney parks welcomed a staggering 142 million visitors worldwide, according to Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and AECOM Economics & Advisory's Theme Index Report. With that kind of foot traffic, the parks get extremely crowded, especially around the holidays — which is precisely why seasoned guests recommend avoiding those peak times. But while Disney parks continue to rake in visitors, it seems they've also been racking up a less magical reputation. And that involves an unsettling trend: people defecating in lines. Yes, really.
As it turns out, the happiest place on earth is also becoming the crappiest — literally. Over on Reddit, both Disney guests and employees (former and otherwise) have shared their horror stories of parkgoers doing their business in various places in Disney parks, especially in lengthy queues. "As a former custodian for 2.5 years over there I can tell you that it happens pretty much every day somewhere in the park. ... Was never fun to deal with," one user recalled. Another user chimed in, saying, "There was a teenager that just dropped a log whilst waiting for fantasmic to start. ... he was escorted away but I felt so angry and upset for the CMs having to clean that." Unfortunately, this isn't just a one-off horror story — it's practically a daily occurrence. So, while Disney parks may promise magic, pixie dust, and scrumptious turkey legs, they're also dealing with something far less enchanting.
What has Disney done about the situation?
Disney World's most disturbing secret isn't just about ashes being scattered on certain rides (that happens — just ask Whoopi Goldberg). As we know now, human remains in the parks go beyond the cremated kind. And while Disney does have protocols in place, they're not exactly the kind you'd expect. You'd think Disney would have airtight protocols for such oddities, and, well, they kind of do. Speaking with The Disney Den, Nikki, who was part of the Magic Kingdom custodial team, dished that there are specific codes for all kinds of, err, bodily fluid incidents. "You are responsible for any codes that happen in your zone; Code V (vomit), Code H (feces), BBP clean up (blood), etc.," she said. "Obviously no one enjoys cleaning up codes, but Disney makes it really easy to clean any code...yay efficiency!"
Then, in December 2024, Instagram user @funnycoolvideosincalifornia posted a video showing police and Disney security escorting a man who purportedly defecated while riding an attraction. "Banned from disney for pooping on ride," the caption read. While Disney hasn't officially commented on this nauseating trend, they are no strangers to banning guests. Their website clearly states they can "deny admission, prevent entry or require a person already admitted to leave" for "offensive behavior." Pooping mid-ride or in line? Yeah, that probably qualifies. Disney also emphasizes its commitment to "quick response to spills, trash, and other situations," but hey, some messes just shouldn't happen in the first place.
Friendly reminder — Disney has bathrooms. They even offer a handy restroom map online, so unless you want to star in someone's viral Instagram post, maybe take a detour before you hop in line. There's really no excuse for turning the happiest place on earth into, well, the messiest.