Disney World Lines Are So Long That A Nauseating And Unsanitary Trend Has Taken Off

Disney World may not top everyone's list of the best amusement parks, but it's hard to argue with the numbers — it's by far the most popular and the most visited. In 2023 alone, Disney parks welcomed a staggering 142 million visitors worldwide, according to Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and AECOM Economics & Advisory's Theme Index Report. With that kind of foot traffic, the parks get extremely crowded, especially around the holidays — which is precisely why seasoned guests recommend avoiding those peak times. But while Disney parks continue to rake in visitors, it seems they've also been racking up a less magical reputation. And that involves an unsettling trend: people defecating in lines. Yes, really.

As it turns out, the happiest place on earth is also becoming the crappiest — literally. Over on Reddit, both Disney guests and employees (former and otherwise) have shared their horror stories of parkgoers doing their business in various places in Disney parks, especially in lengthy queues. "As a former custodian for 2.5 years over there I can tell you that it happens pretty much every day somewhere in the park. ... Was never fun to deal with," one user recalled. Another user chimed in, saying, "There was a teenager that just dropped a log whilst waiting for fantasmic to start. ... he was escorted away but I felt so angry and upset for the CMs having to clean that." Unfortunately, this isn't just a one-off horror story — it's practically a daily occurrence. So, while Disney parks may promise magic, pixie dust, and scrumptious turkey legs, they're also dealing with something far less enchanting.