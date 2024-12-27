Avoid The Banff Crowds At This Hidden Gem Ski Resort In The Gorgeous Canadian Rockies

The majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters of Banff National Park is one of the most popular places for travelers to flock to when exploring the Canadian Rockies. If you thought Banff's most popular hike had major crowds in the summer, wait until you see the line for the ski lifts in the winter. The park's "Ski Big Three" is made up of the Lake Louise, Banff Sunshine, and Mt. Norquay ski resorts, but there is a less-frequented fourth area for intrepid adventurers who don't mind spending a few extra hours on the road.

It will take about two hours to drive from Banff to the under-the-radar Marmot Basin Ski Resort in Jasper, another gem of the Canadian Rockies with a majestic national park. If you're coming from Vancouver, you could also hop aboard the Rocky Mountaineer and travel to Jasper along one of Canada's most scenic railways. Here's everything you need to know about hitting the slopes of Marmot Basin and discovering Jasper National Park.