Avoid The Banff Crowds At This Hidden Gem Ski Resort In The Gorgeous Canadian Rockies
The majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters of Banff National Park is one of the most popular places for travelers to flock to when exploring the Canadian Rockies. If you thought Banff's most popular hike had major crowds in the summer, wait until you see the line for the ski lifts in the winter. The park's "Ski Big Three" is made up of the Lake Louise, Banff Sunshine, and Mt. Norquay ski resorts, but there is a less-frequented fourth area for intrepid adventurers who don't mind spending a few extra hours on the road.
It will take about two hours to drive from Banff to the under-the-radar Marmot Basin Ski Resort in Jasper, another gem of the Canadian Rockies with a majestic national park. If you're coming from Vancouver, you could also hop aboard the Rocky Mountaineer and travel to Jasper along one of Canada's most scenic railways. Here's everything you need to know about hitting the slopes of Marmot Basin and discovering Jasper National Park.
Skiing in Jasper and Marmot Basin
In comparison with Banff's Big Three, Marmot Basin seems smaller, but it is actually a good size, with almost 1,700 acres of skiable terrain. The park has 56 miles of trails, and the longest run is 3.5 miles long. Many consider it family- and beginner-friendly, with a fairly even mix of easy, intermediate, and difficult slopes. Fewer crowds also make the runs less intimidating. In the winter, you'll want to get there early to have plenty of daylight on the slopes, as the sun sets around 4 or 5 p.m.
More agile skiers and boarders can choose from one of the resort's three terrain parks, but if you're hoping for backcountry access, you won't find it at the resort. Lessons are available for adults and kids, and the resort also offers camps where you can really hone your skills. If you need rentals, you can get them from the shop at the resort or peruse the outfitters in downtown Jasper.
Off-mountain winter activities in Jasper
The ski resort is about 20 minutes from the town of Jasper, where you can check into cozy mountain resorts like the Pyramid Lake Lodge or four-star hotels like the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. While you rest your legs after a day of skiing, the town has tons of entertainment, with many restaurants to try and a local brewing company with a cozy taproom for unwinding and socializing.
Beyond the ski scene, you can take advantage of one of the world's largest dark sky preserves in Jasper National Park. It's a year-round destination for stargazers, but going in winter also gives you a chance — albeit a slim one — of spotting the aurora borealis. The park is also popular for winter sports like snowshoeing, fat biking, skating, and ice climbing. Check out Jasper Star Trails for astronomy tours or Sun Dogs for guides who can lead you on wintry backcountry adventures like wildlife spotting and dogsledding. Just make sure you don't leave Banff without taking a nice long soak in its breathtaking and historic thermal springs cave.