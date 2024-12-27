Visit Paris' Reinvigorated Notre Dame Cathedral, Open To The Public After A Devastating Fire

After an evening visit to the Eiffel Tower (which Rick Steves claims is the best time of day to take in views of the City of Light), the most iconic stop on any Paris itinerary might be a trip to Notre Dame. In 2019, an enormous fire burned through the historic cathedral. The roof caved in, the spire burned, and the damage to the centuries-old building seemed irreparable, but it wasn't. After an unprecedented restoration, Notre Dame reopened to the public in December 2024. Today, when you go to Notre Dame, you'll see the cathedral like it hasn't been seen in over 800 years — brand new.

Not only was the damage from the devastating fire repaired, but the entire space was also replenished. While it wasn't modernized with a glass roof and shimmering towers as some architects suggested, it's still almost unrecognizable. After over 860 years of aging, it has been restored to its original glory. The years of dirt and grime have been cleaned away, its colorful frescos have been revitalized, and the entire building has new lights so you can see Notre Dame at its gleaming best.