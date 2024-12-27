What Makes This Gorgeous Country The Most Safe And Peaceful In All Of Asia

With tourism expected to reach unprecedented highs in 2025, BookRetreats, an online platform for retreats, has released its rankings of the world's most relaxing global destinations. For travelers seeking peace and tranquility, Malaysia emerged as the best country in Asia in terms of safety. Joining destinations like Australia, Canada, Iceland, and Finland, Malaysia stood out among its Asian counterparts for its safety, natural spaces, wellness offerings, and serene environment.

The rankings evaluated factors such as noise pollution, crowd density, and access to natural spaces, among others. Malaysia also placed in the top 10 for overall safety on a global scale, making it a standout for travelers in search of comfortable, conflict-free havens. The 2024 Global Peace Index similarly ranked Malaysia as one of the world's safest countries, placing it at No. 10.

Yet Malaysia's appeal extends far beyond tranquility and safety. Its fascinating history, technological advancement, and warm and welcoming population create a unique travel experience. Whether you're drawn to cultural diversity, natural beauty, or a sense of adventure, Malaysia offers a compelling mix of attractions for travelers seeking an unforgettable getaway.