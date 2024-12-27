Hidden In Switzerland's Heart Is An Underrated Canton With A Below-Average Cost Of Living

For some adventurous souls who imagine living amid Switzerland's gorgeous scenery, with its breathtaking mountains and seemingly limitless wilderness, the dream may seem unattainable. Although Switzerland has a relatively low tax rate compared to other European countries, it has the highest cost of living on the continent. Still, if you know where to go, you can make your travel dreams come true.

There is one idyllic region in the country with a below-average cost of living and great access to some of its most important cities: the Obwalden canton. Not only is the small Obwalden canton one of the most beautiful areas of rural Switzerland, but it's also one of its more affordable regions. The roughly 190-square-mile Obwalden canton begins about 10 miles south of the cute lakeside city of Lucerne (which Rick Steves believes is one of the best urban gems in Switzerland). Hidden in the heart of the country, Obwalden is definitely an underrated option that you need to know about.