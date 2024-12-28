The Undeniably Charming New Mexico Byway Lined With Little Shops And Sights Galore
Who doesn't love a good road trip? It's the ultimate American vacation, and the Land of Enchantment never disappoints. With its stunning desert scenery and mountain vistas, New Mexico's High Road to Taos is probably one of the country's most iconic. The road lies near the start of the Old Spanish Trail, the 2,700-mile mule trail traders took from Santa Fe to Los Angeles beginning in the 1830s before the railroads and wagon roads replaced it.
The modern High Road to Taos is a scenic byway connecting the major tourist hubs of Santa Fe and Taos, but it's not the obvious route. The faster commuter route takes the bigger highway, following the Rio Grande Valley. The High Road, on the other hand, is the road less traveled — smaller two-lane routes that wind their way through the mountains.
Along the route, you'll pass through small villages and pueblos, like the enchanting Taos Pueblo heritage site that's 1,000 years old. Art galleries, traditional crafts, weaving shops, and souvenir stands line the way. Outside the towns, scenic overlooks and hiking trails allow you to enjoy the forested mountain regions — some of the prettiest in the state. A trip along the High Road is a trip through the region's history, from the ancient native pueblos and Spanish missionaries to modern-day tranquility and excitement, such as Taos Ski Valley for outdoor enthusiasts. In short, it has all the makings of the perfect road trip.
Don't forget to stop along the way
The first pit stop on the High Road is the village of Chimayo, home to El Santuario de Chimayo. This sanctuary, which welcomes nearly 300,000 pilgrims a year, is said to have healing soil. Having been built in 1813, it's a gorgeous example of Spanish Colonial architecture. The village of Chimayo is also worth exploring, with art galleries, weavers, and gift shops. Be sure to pick up some of the area's famous chile powder. If you have time, head about 30 minutes west to another welcoming town — charming White Rock, one of America's happiest places.
After Chimayo, the route heads into the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. At Cordova, there's a historical marker and views of the little town in the valley below. Truchas is the next stop, a village with art galleries, jewelers, a marketplace, and stunning mountain views. It is followed by Trampas, which features the San José de Gracia Church from the 1770s. The road then passes Peñasco before winding its way through the mountains.
Once in the hills, there are even more scenic pull-offs where you can enjoy the view. The road makes its way through the Pecos Wilderness and parts of the Santa Fe and Carson National Forests, which offer a wide range of hiking opportunities. The mountains tower high, and you can see the river valley below, lined with towns and villages. The road returns to the river valley at Ranchos de Taos, home of the famous San Francisco de Asís church. It's a historic landmark, built in the 1800s out of adobe.
Navigating the High Road to Taos
The entire route from Santa Fe to Taos via the High Road is about 75 miles long and takes under two hours to drive, but that doesn't include sightseeing stops along the way. Giving yourself three or more hours to make the trek is better. To get started, head out of Santa Fe on Highway 84 until you find the village of Pojoaque, about 16 miles north. This is where the High Road begins, and you take a right on Route 503 towards Nambe before making a left on County Road 98 toward Santuario de Chimayo.
From Chimayo, you'll head east on Route 76 and into the mountains. You'll pass through Cordova, Truchas, and Trampas along the way. At Picuris Pueblo, make a right and continue on Route 75, which takes you through Peñasco and Vadito. This ends at 518, where you'll make a left. Several scenic viewpoints are scattered along this section of road. Route 518 winds north through the mountains until Ranchos De Taos, home of the San Francisco de Asís church. Downtown Taos is four miles farther north on Route 68.
The road is open year-round, but autumn is generally considered the best time to take the High Road. First, if you time your trip right, the fall colors in the mountains can be spectacular. Second, it allows you to miss the hot desert summer days and avoid any potential wintery weather of December through March.