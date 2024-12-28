The Undeniably Charming New Mexico Byway Lined With Little Shops And Sights Galore

Who doesn't love a good road trip? It's the ultimate American vacation, and the Land of Enchantment never disappoints. With its stunning desert scenery and mountain vistas, New Mexico's High Road to Taos is probably one of the country's most iconic. The road lies near the start of the Old Spanish Trail, the 2,700-mile mule trail traders took from Santa Fe to Los Angeles beginning in the 1830s before the railroads and wagon roads replaced it.

The modern High Road to Taos is a scenic byway connecting the major tourist hubs of Santa Fe and Taos, but it's not the obvious route. The faster commuter route takes the bigger highway, following the Rio Grande Valley. The High Road, on the other hand, is the road less traveled — smaller two-lane routes that wind their way through the mountains.

Along the route, you'll pass through small villages and pueblos, like the enchanting Taos Pueblo heritage site that's 1,000 years old. Art galleries, traditional crafts, weaving shops, and souvenir stands line the way. Outside the towns, scenic overlooks and hiking trails allow you to enjoy the forested mountain regions — some of the prettiest in the state. A trip along the High Road is a trip through the region's history, from the ancient native pueblos and Spanish missionaries to modern-day tranquility and excitement, such as Taos Ski Valley for outdoor enthusiasts. In short, it has all the makings of the perfect road trip.