'Asia's Stonehenge' Is One Of The Continent's Most Important Archaeological Sites With Dramatic Views

Asia is filled with some of the world's most iconic historic and cultural monuments, like the stunning statues at Cambodia's Angkor Wat or the epic remains of ancient Petra in Jordan. But hidden in the quiet landlocked nation of Laos, one of Southeast Asia's most underrated vacation countries, is arguably one of the continent's most important archaeological sites that you must visit.

The Plain of Jars, sometimes referred to by travel and tourism sites as Asia's Stonehenge, is an impressive and baffling collection of thousands of large stone jars that litter various fields in eastern Laos. The cryptic Plain of Jars sites have spawned legends of giants and theories of extraterrestrials, and they should definitely be a bucket list visit for anyone interested in Earth's ancient mysteries.

Not all of the jar sites are accessible to tourists. Due to military weaponry like unexploded bombs and mines throughout the country, only seven sites are safe to explore. Of those, the three principal viewing sites for tourists are outside of Phonsavan, a small city located far away from any international hub. For that reason, visitors will have to take a domestic flight into Phonsavan's airport if they want to see the mythic jars. Are you ready to visit this perplexing piece of the past?