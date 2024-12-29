The Texas Island With Tropical Charm, Stunning Wildlife, And Miles Of Beaches

Travelers looking for a tropical vacation at a fraction of Hawaii getaway costs will love the beachy paradise that is South Padre Island in Texas. Accessed from the mainland via Queen Isabella Causeway, South Padre is home to some of Texas' best beaches and one of the best U.S. snorkeling destinations. Plus, as Texas' only tropical island, South Padre revels in over 300 days of sunshine a year.

With 34 miles of beach, natural beauty and oceanside relaxation is easy to find on South Padre Island. But where should travelers go to see the absolute best of this Texan gem? Where can sightseers find shell-rich beaches, dolphin-filled waters, and eye-catching landscapes? Discover everything from the destination's best resorts and beaches to top local attractions and activities with this guide to South Padre Island. Get ready for a journey through one of the most beautiful places in Texas, with stops at parks, landmarks, and other unique spots along the way.