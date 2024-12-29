Explore Kentucky's Most Enchanting Waterfalls On One Glorious Trail With Scenic Pools And Woodlands

There are plenty of hikes to choose from on the Kentucky Wildlands Waterfall Trail, and the map gives you information about the county each trail is in, along with the location coordinates. The hike to the majestic Cumberland Falls, often called the "Niagara of the South," is ADA-accessible. You might want to visit during the full moon at night because this 68-foot high and 125-foot wide waterfall is one of the few places in the world where you can see a moonbow.

Another stroller-friendly and accessible trail with parking is the easy 1-mile loop to Flat Lick Falls (note that there is also a Lick Falls, so you don't get them confused). If you need to cool off after your hike, you can wade and swim in the lovely swimming hole underneath the cascade. If you're looking for something a bit more challenging, Creation Falls is a moderate hike in the Red River Gorge that also has a pool to splash in. You can try the 1.4-mile out-and-back Rock Bridge Trail that takes you past the multi-level falls that look like something out of a fairytale.

One hike that requires some scrambling over rocks is the 1.5-mile trail to Eagle Falls, which also has a view of Cumberland Falls. If you're looking for the tallest on the list (and in the state), look no further than Yahoo Falls in McCreary County. An easy hike will take you to the 133-foot cascade in the Big South Fork National Recreation Area.