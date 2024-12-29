Explore Kentucky's Most Enchanting Waterfalls On One Glorious Trail With Scenic Pools And Woodlands
There are over 800 waterfalls in the state of Kentucky for you to enjoy on a hike. You can visit the phenomenal cascade of the locally-known Hidden Falls in Grayson Lake State Park or the tranquil Broke Leg Falls, surrounded by natural beauty at the edge of the Daniel Boone National Forest. However, the 553-mile-long Kentucky Wildlands Waterfall Trail passes by a grouping of 17 waterfalls within a 14,000-square-mile forested area. It's a great tool to help you plan a road trip to see one or several of the falls along the way. The hikes are of varying difficulty levels, so you'll likely find exactly what you're looking for. There are even ADA-accessible treks that are clearly marked on a downloadable PDF map on the Kentucky Wildlands website.
The Kentucky Wildlands encompasses 41 counties in the eastern and southern parts of the state. The natural area's director, Tammie Nazario, tells Afar, "These 17 impressive waterfalls tie the Kentucky Wildlands together and best represent the area as a whole. Our hope is that the waterfall trail will be just a starting point for visitors." One thing to note is that it's worth looking at the local weather conditions; while some cascades flow all year, others, like Yahoo Falls, are better during the rainy season.
Hike to stunning cascades on the Kentucky Wildlands Waterfall Trail
There are plenty of hikes to choose from on the Kentucky Wildlands Waterfall Trail, and the map gives you information about the county each trail is in, along with the location coordinates. The hike to the majestic Cumberland Falls, often called the "Niagara of the South," is ADA-accessible. You might want to visit during the full moon at night because this 68-foot high and 125-foot wide waterfall is one of the few places in the world where you can see a moonbow.
Another stroller-friendly and accessible trail with parking is the easy 1-mile loop to Flat Lick Falls (note that there is also a Lick Falls, so you don't get them confused). If you need to cool off after your hike, you can wade and swim in the lovely swimming hole underneath the cascade. If you're looking for something a bit more challenging, Creation Falls is a moderate hike in the Red River Gorge that also has a pool to splash in. You can try the 1.4-mile out-and-back Rock Bridge Trail that takes you past the multi-level falls that look like something out of a fairytale.
One hike that requires some scrambling over rocks is the 1.5-mile trail to Eagle Falls, which also has a view of Cumberland Falls. If you're looking for the tallest on the list (and in the state), look no further than Yahoo Falls in McCreary County. An easy hike will take you to the 133-foot cascade in the Big South Fork National Recreation Area.