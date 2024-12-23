Indiana's Lively Lakeside Town Offers The Perfect Mix Of Family Fun And Endless Recreation
Two lakes, one destination where you can spend a day hopping between sparkling waters and endless adventures. Monticello, Indiana, knows how to make a splash for the whole gang to enjoy. For starters, your family may want to skip the crowds and head to Warren Dunes State Park, where you'll climb towering dunes and soak up the rugged coastal charm. But when you've had your fill of sandy thrills, Monticello is just a little under two hours away, ready to greet you with roller coasters, boat rides, and even more family-friendly excitement.
Named after President Thomas Jefferson's Virginia home, Monticello's story is much more than its name. The city endured a devastating rash of tornadoes in the 1970s that left widespread destruction in their wake. Lives were lost, and the aftermath was overwhelming, yet, despite the damage, Monticello proved its strength and resilience. The community came together to rebuild the city, and today, it's a thriving destination that offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation and lasting family memories.
The best time to visit Monticello is between May and October, when the weather is perfect for a family vacation. Summer is especially ideal for hitting the lakes and trying out some water sports. For those who love the beauty of fall, September and October bring out the area's stunning seasonal colors, so you can go on scenic drives and autumn hikes. Winter can also be a magical experience when Monctello is blanketed in snow and feels wonderfully peaceful.
Head north to Lake Shafer for thrills, chills, and water spills
Lake Shafer alone can keep your whole family entertained, as it's action-packed by day, allows you to unwind by night, and not a single moment will be spent bored. When you arrive, Indiana Beach is the first place to check out. This amusement park has tons of twists and turns that'll make you scream as you rocket along the roller coasters' tracks. The Hoosier Hurricane is a good start to your coaster frenzy — the 98-foot drop will have your heart pounding. Meanwhile, the Water Swings provide the best views of the lake as you spin in the air. But the ultimate jaw-dropper is the All-American Triple Loop, a new coaster that will force you to overcome your fear of heights!
The amusement park is fun, but the waterpark is the real deal. Kids are always lining up to go on the Slide Tower — four stories of pure excitement will have them (and you) grinning all the way down. If you want to take it easy, the Splash Pad is the place to be, with the Lazy River providing another option if you're not up for the high-energy activities. And when you finally feel brave, the Big Flush might have you second-guessing your decision — but in a good way.
Those with a different kind of need for speed can zoom across the lake in a speedboat or pontoon from Lake Shafer Boat Rentals. And when the sun starts to set, nothing hits the spot like the juicy steaks prepared by the chefs at Lake Shafer Boathouse.
Cruise, camp, and relax on Lake Freeman's tranquil shoreline
Unlike its commercial counterpart, Lake Freeman maintains a quieter, more private vibe. But that isn't to say that there's nothing to do here. For starters, you can make your way to the Madam Carroll, an impressive 135-foot-long vessel that holds the title of Indiana's largest registered boat. This iconic vessel has been delivering unforgettable experiences to visitors since its launch in 1976. While docked year-round, the Madam Carroll does venture out on the lake from May to November; you won't find a reason to avoid taking this cruise, especially when dinner and live music await you on board.
Explore Lake Freeman at your own pace while traveling with your family in your RV by parking at White Oaks Campground. With 119 total RV rental sites in the Lower and Upper Villages, you'll have everything you need to settle in and make yourself at home. The campground features a sandy beach — as you'd expect — and provides opportunities for boating, fishing, and even playing tennis and basketball. Whenever you feel like you've had your fair share of lakeside fun, head over to Altherr Nature Park for a family picnic paired with breathtaking views to help you reflect on your time in this underrated Indiana town.
