Escape San Francisco Crowds At A Nearby Eclectic Little Hilly Town Where Mountain Biking Was Born
San Francisco is one of the top travel destinations in the U.S., which, of course, means that it's often packed with camera-toting tourists. Visitors from all over the world flock to the northern California city to take in its undeniable charm and magical scenery, so it's safe to say that its sidewalks, streets, and iconic cable cars are rarely free from crowds.
Savvy travelers know to take advantage of nearby towns for the peaceful, local atmosphere and close proximity to the action, and when it comes to San Francisco, the town of Fairfax is the perfect nearby getaway. Though it's located only 16 miles outside of San Francisco, Fairfax feels like a world away from the big city. This friendly town of about 7,500 residents is as laid-back as it gets, with forested surroundings that will take your breath away.
Fairfax has several claims to fame, but most notably, it's the place where the now-popular sport of mountain biking first began. Not only will you find a practically endless network of breathtaking trails for bikers in and around town, but also plenty of places to learn about the origins of mountain biking and its pioneers. Since the town's location provides easy and fast access to some of the most iconic landmarks in the country, it goes without saying that you won't run out of things to do.
Things to know about Fairfax, California
Located in the heart of Northern California's Marin County, Fairfax is nestled amid lush forested hills and overlooks the stunning Pacific Coast Mountain ranges. Its rows of colorful storefronts and serene, tree-lined roads feel more like a village than a town. One of its most famous landmarks is the Art Deco-style movie theater, which is surrounded by restaurants and live music venues that come alive in the evenings. In fact, music is a central part of Fairfax's identity, and some of its residents are renowned musicians.
Fairfax is also celebrated as the birthplace of mountain biking due to its proximity to Mount Tamalpais, where the first-ever group of cyclists became local legends for riding the mountain's rugged trails in the 1960s and '70s, pioneering what would eventually be a mainstream sport. The town has since become a gateway to some of the best mountain biking trails in the country. It draws cyclists from all over the world seeking the picturesque terrain of the Pacific Coast Bike Route, which stretches for 1,852 miles, from Vancouver, British Columbia, down to San Diego, California. Fairfax is proud of its identity as the mountain biking capital of the world and even has museums dedicated to the sport: the Marin Museum of Bicycling and the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame.
Essential things to near Fairfax
You'll find no shortage of things to do around Fairfax. Once you've explored the mountain biking trails and live music scene in town, challenge yourself to a rewarding hike at the nearby Cataract Falls. Located just over 8 miles outside of the town, Cataract Falls is a popular and challenging route with scenic views of waterfalls all along the way. Other surrounding hot spots include Stinson Beach, a white sand beach known as one of northern California's best-kept secrets, and Muir Woods National Monument, famous for its massive coastal redwood trees that stand up to 258 feet tall.
Fairfax enjoys an unparalleled location amid some of the most beautiful regions in the state. It is situated just north of San Francisco and less than 50 miles south of the famous Napa and Sonoma Valleys, the breathtaking regions known for being America's premier wine country. Although these destinations are each worth visiting in their own right, Fairfax serves as the ideal home base, allowing you to experience the best of everything at your own pace. Driving from one beautiful spot to the next is an adventure in itself, as it allows you to enjoy and explore California's striking coast the whole way through.