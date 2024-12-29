Escape San Francisco Crowds At A Nearby Eclectic Little Hilly Town Where Mountain Biking Was Born

San Francisco is one of the top travel destinations in the U.S., which, of course, means that it's often packed with camera-toting tourists. Visitors from all over the world flock to the northern California city to take in its undeniable charm and magical scenery, so it's safe to say that its sidewalks, streets, and iconic cable cars are rarely free from crowds.

Savvy travelers know to take advantage of nearby towns for the peaceful, local atmosphere and close proximity to the action, and when it comes to San Francisco, the town of Fairfax is the perfect nearby getaway. Though it's located only 16 miles outside of San Francisco, Fairfax feels like a world away from the big city. This friendly town of about 7,500 residents is as laid-back as it gets, with forested surroundings that will take your breath away.

Fairfax has several claims to fame, but most notably, it's the place where the now-popular sport of mountain biking first began. Not only will you find a practically endless network of breathtaking trails for bikers in and around town, but also plenty of places to learn about the origins of mountain biking and its pioneers. Since the town's location provides easy and fast access to some of the most iconic landmarks in the country, it goes without saying that you won't run out of things to do.