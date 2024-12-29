Hidden In The Heart Of New Orleans Sits A Special Gallery Filled With Dr. Seuss' Art

Most of us know Dr. Seuss as a successful children's book author known for his surreal drawings, unforgettable characters, and mischievous stories that embrace phonetic learning. Dr. Seuss was the pen name of Theodor Seuss Geisel, a storyteller and illustrator born in 1904. Hailing from Springfield, Massachusetts, the young Geisel spent much of his childhood in the city's zoo, where his father was an honorary board member. His imagination was unleashed when his mother encouraged him to make animal caricatures on his bedroom walls. Over time, Dr. Seuss' aesthetics turned outlandish and kooky as his father provided antlers, horns, and bills of animals who died in the zoo, which became parts of sculptures.

Geisel started his career as a cartoonist and illustrator for various publications and advertising campaigns. He also spent time in Paris, where he soaked up the techniques and characteristics of Surrealist art. With a unique blend of influences, he went on to publish over 60 books until his death in 1991. His wife, Audrey, helped launch The Art of Dr. Seuss to honor her husband and introduce the public to the "Secret Art" he produced in his spare time.

The gallery contains works created by one of our favorite childhood authors, and yet, they're often darker, more abstract, and even more fanciful. Many of these pieces were never shown during Dr. Seuss' lifetime, though he had always hoped they would see the light of day after his passing. His dream came true with the opening of The Art of Dr. Seuss in 1997, where fans and collectors can experience Dr. Seuss' private self through his art.