A Dark And Fascinating Museum In New Orleans Has Gripping Exhibits On Life, Death, And Culture

New Orleans may be the city of Mardi Gras, jambalaya, and jazz but it also has an undeniably dark allure to a certain kind of visitor. Aficionados of the creepy and macabre, already know that the Big Easy is one of the best spooky cities to visit on Halloween. Ghost and vampire tours roll through the streets of New Orleans every day, regaling visitors with the city's dark history.

Only a few places, however, truly confront the shocking reality of death. This is what the small but ambitious Museum of Death in New Orleans hopes to instill in visitors. While it began as a boundary-breaking, post-punk art project, the museum now claims to have the world's largest collection of serial killer artwork, funeral ephemera, and coroner's instruments, among other grisly items.

Be warned: This museum is not for the faint of heart. Many of the exhibition pieces are violent, graphic, and explicit. Visitors have fainted before, the museum cautions. Children are not recommended to visit. The museum has a strict policy of not allowing entry to children without their parents.