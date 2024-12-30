Ski Without Any Snow On This Artificial Mountain In The Middle Of A European Capital City
Copenhagen, the charming capital of Denmark, is famous for its colorful harborfront, sustainable culture, and modern architecture. In addition to sites like the iconic Round Tower, an architectural wonder with panoramic views of Copenhagen, there's one particularly surprising attraction: a faux ski slope that lets adventurers race down a mountain in the heart of the city all year long. Meet CopenHill, an ingenious artificial mountain that has transformed the city's skyline and redefined urban recreation.
CopenHill is more than just a ski slope; it's a beacon of environmental innovation. The artificial mountain doubles as a waste-to-energy incineration plant that processes 440,000 tons of waste per year, turning it into clean energy. Its year-round ski slope represents a solution to the challenges of a shrinking ski season. According to a study in Current Issues in Tourism, ski seasons could be up to 62 days shorter by the 2050s, making CopenHill an exciting and sustainable alternative.
What's more, skiing on a dry slope means no need for heavy winter gear or waiting for the right weather. Beyond the slopes, CopenHill offers a running track, a hiking trail, and the world's tallest climbing wall. Whether you're an adrenaline junkie or a curious traveler, this is a must-see attraction.
Ski in all seasons at CopenHill
CopenHill, designed by renowned architect Bjarke Ingels, opened in 2019 and quickly became a symbol of modern, sustainable design. At over 1,300 feet long, the ski slope is made of Neveplast, a synthetic surface that acts like real snow. Skiers can enjoy the slope for about $20 an hour or invest in an annual pass for unlimited fun. If skiing isn't your thing, you can hike the path to the summit for free, where a cozy rooftop bar awaits with stunning views of the city.
As ski writer Rob Stewart said to BBC, "Artificial ski slopes make a lot of sense. If the dry slope's there and it snows on top, you're never going to know [the synthetic surface] is there. But if the snow doesn't arrive, you've got a surface you can still ski on." CopenHill's innovative design means you can ski no matter the season. The site features four lifts to different heights of the mountain and a unique treasure hunt with nine hidden posts that, when completed, reward participants with two hours of free skiing.
For climbers, CopenHill's 280-foot-tall climbing wall is a breathtaking challenge and a feat of engineering. Built into the exterior of the incineration plant, it is officially the tallest climbing wall in the world. The wall features multiple routes of varying difficulty, though all the climbing routes are designed for more seasoned climbers. From the summit of the climbing wall, you're treated to panoramic views of Copenhagen's skyline — a vista that makes every bead of sweat worthwhile.
Eco-conscious activities in Copenhagen
CopenHill exemplifies Copenhagen's dedication to sustainability, a commitment that makes it the world's "greenest city." The metropolis has swapped diesel buses for electric ones, adorned buildings with grass roofs that filter rainwater, and even introduced incentives to reward eco-friendly tourists with free food. Copenhagen is a culinary paradise for eco-conscious enthusiasts, with seven restaurants in the city holding a Green Michelin Star, one of the highest awards for restaurant sustainability. One of those restaurants, Noma, is a creative dining hotspot that's just a 15-minute walk from CopenHill.
For a sustainable way to explore Copenhagen, consider biking — a way of life for its residents. With 340 miles of cycling paths, the city is designed for cycling, offering routes that are both scenic and practical. For architecture enthusiasts, you can do a 14-mile bike path showcasing Bjarke Ingels' designs, which passes CopenHill. Alternatively, follow the Tour de France Grand Départ route, which weaves through some of Copenhagen's most iconic landmarks and picturesque streets.
Water lovers can take to the canals with Kayak Republic, a company offering "green kayaks" that allow you to explore Copenhagen's waterways for free, as long as you agree to collect trash during your journey. For a more relaxed eco-experience, visit BaneGaarden, a cultural hub housed in nine restored railway barns. This innovative space hosts organic dining options, sustainable markets, and cultural events. Wrap up your visit by embracing the Danish concept of "hygge," a cozy and mindful approach to life that Copenhagen embodies so well. From sipping coffee in a candlelit café to strolling along quiet, tree-lined streets, hygge invites you to slow down and savor the small joys of life.