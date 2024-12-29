New Jersey's Hidden Beach Borough Offers A Magnificent Boardwalk, Quiet Coasts, And Tasty Eateries

The obvious first thing to do when visiting Bradley Beach is to go to the beach. Bradley Beach is only 2 miles down the road from Asbury Beach and officially opens up Memorial Day Weekend. The beach remains open with lifeguards from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday until Labor Day Weekend. Beachgoers are welcome to rent lockers and fish in dedicated areas. It's important to note that the beach is only free for guests 12 and under, along with veterans and active military and immediate family. All other visitors must purchase a badge to gain beach access. Badges can be purchased on a daily, weekly, or seasonal basis.

Take a break from your beach day to stroll the short but fun-filled boardwalk. The Bradley Beach Boardwalk has classic carnival games, such as Whack-a-Mole, as well as activities the whole family can play, such as mini golf. Not only does the boardwalk have entertaining games, but souvenir shops line the strip as well. Embrace your inner Snooki with bedazzled Jersey Shore hats, or leave the beach with a massive stuffed animal to keep as a memento of your weekend.

School may be out for the summer, but the learning never stops. Take your whole family to explore the interactive science museum in nearby Wall Township, the InfoAge Science and History Museum. The museum (which actually includes 18 different centers, museums, and exhibits) features a space exploration center where visitors can bounce their voices off the moon and see space artifacts. Guests can gain an inside look into military communications from World War II by hand-cranking a WWII radio and learning how GIs coded secret messages.