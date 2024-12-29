New Jersey's Hidden Beach Borough Offers A Magnificent Boardwalk, Quiet Coasts, And Tasty Eateries
Often overshadowed by the neighboring shores of Asbury Park and Ocean Grove, Bradley Beach is one of the best underrated beaches along the New Jersey coast. The borough is home to just over 4,000 people and is known for its mile-long boardwalk and picture-perfect beaches. The town's history dates back to 1679, when Bradley Beach was, according to legend, home to Captain Kidd and his buried treasure. A Native American tribe also lived in the area. While the legendary buried treasure has yet to be found, the beach has since become more popular for its many festivals, restaurants, and more.
Throughout the year, the Jersey Shore town hosts various events to entertain residents and travelers. In the wintertime, the city hosts a Santa Run, a Grinch Grams swap, and a winter festival and market. However, the beach truly comes alive in the late spring to early summertime. The crazy tourist season kicks off with a Memorial Day Weekend celebration, and the party continues for the rest of the summer. Unlike the neighboring popular beach of Asbury Park, where the iconic "Jersey Shore" show was filmed, Bradley Beach still tends to fly under the radar despite its up-and-coming reputation.
Swim, play, and visit museums at Bradley Beach
The obvious first thing to do when visiting Bradley Beach is to go to the beach. Bradley Beach is only 2 miles down the road from Asbury Beach and officially opens up Memorial Day Weekend. The beach remains open with lifeguards from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday until Labor Day Weekend. Beachgoers are welcome to rent lockers and fish in dedicated areas. It's important to note that the beach is only free for guests 12 and under, along with veterans and active military and immediate family. All other visitors must purchase a badge to gain beach access. Badges can be purchased on a daily, weekly, or seasonal basis.
Take a break from your beach day to stroll the short but fun-filled boardwalk. The Bradley Beach Boardwalk has classic carnival games, such as Whack-a-Mole, as well as activities the whole family can play, such as mini golf. Not only does the boardwalk have entertaining games, but souvenir shops line the strip as well. Embrace your inner Snooki with bedazzled Jersey Shore hats, or leave the beach with a massive stuffed animal to keep as a memento of your weekend.
School may be out for the summer, but the learning never stops. Take your whole family to explore the interactive science museum in nearby Wall Township, the InfoAge Science and History Museum. The museum (which actually includes 18 different centers, museums, and exhibits) features a space exploration center where visitors can bounce their voices off the moon and see space artifacts. Guests can gain an inside look into military communications from World War II by hand-cranking a WWII radio and learning how GIs coded secret messages.
Enjoy pancakes, pizza, and more at Bradley Beach
Tourists don't need to go far to find great family-friendly food for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Start your day off eating at The Buttered Biscuit. The popular brunch spot serves up pastries, pancakes, and omelets as well as lunch burgers and sandwiches. The Toast also serves omelets and scrambles as well as a long list of waffles and pancakes.
A long beach day should be rewarded with cuisine synonymous with the tri-state area: Italian food. Vic's Italian Restaurant sits right along the Bradley Beach boardwalk, offering a large menu of pasta, pizza, and seafood dishes. The restaurant has been in operation for over seven decades since Vittorio Giunco and his wife, Carmella, immigrated to the United States from Genoa, Italy. Since opening the bar and restaurant, four generations of Vic's family have helped keep the place alive.
End your weekend at the shore with some drinks at one of Bradley Beach's many bars. D'Arcy's Tavern is by far one of the most popular bars in the area, with guests giving the bar an average of 4.6 stars on Google. The modest tavern has a laid-back dive bar atmosphere and is half-indoor, half-outdoor, with several flat-screen TVs inside for partiers to gather and cheer on their team. (D'Arcy's mostly shows soccer matches.) Other nightlife destinations can be easily found up the coast in Asbury Park. For more beach fun, check out our guide to the best seaside amusement parks.