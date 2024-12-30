Drive Along The 'Quiet Corner' Of Connecticut On A Road Featuring Scenic State Parks And Forests

The U.S. offers no shortage of stunning and storied road trip routes perfect for soaking up the country's vast and varied scenery — from its mountains and coastlines to its forests and deserts. In particular, New England provides a chance to cruise along scenic byways and capture the best of New England charm on underrated routes. Connecticut, rich in culture, history, and natural beauty, exemplifies this experience. Beyond its larger attractions, the state's rural regions and small towns showcase its laid-back charm, offering an uncrowded perspective of the open road. Route 197 is one such historic rural highway, spanning 13 miles in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

This route winds through some of the state's most scenic areas, particularly the Quiet Corner in northeastern Connecticut, famed for its unspoiled beauty and outdoor recreation. Passing along an agricultural backdrop scattered with quaint towns like Woodstock, Route 197 provides a picturesque drive filled with countryside views and must-visit state parks and forests. Unlike the longer Route 169 in the Quiet Corner that connects classic New England towns from north to south, Route 197 stretches east to west, from Union, Connecticut, to Dudley, Massachusetts, offering a distinct experience of the state's rural charm.