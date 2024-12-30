Drive Along The 'Quiet Corner' Of Connecticut On A Road Featuring Scenic State Parks And Forests
The U.S. offers no shortage of stunning and storied road trip routes perfect for soaking up the country's vast and varied scenery — from its mountains and coastlines to its forests and deserts. In particular, New England provides a chance to cruise along scenic byways and capture the best of New England charm on underrated routes. Connecticut, rich in culture, history, and natural beauty, exemplifies this experience. Beyond its larger attractions, the state's rural regions and small towns showcase its laid-back charm, offering an uncrowded perspective of the open road. Route 197 is one such historic rural highway, spanning 13 miles in Connecticut and Massachusetts.
This route winds through some of the state's most scenic areas, particularly the Quiet Corner in northeastern Connecticut, famed for its unspoiled beauty and outdoor recreation. Passing along an agricultural backdrop scattered with quaint towns like Woodstock, Route 197 provides a picturesque drive filled with countryside views and must-visit state parks and forests. Unlike the longer Route 169 in the Quiet Corner that connects classic New England towns from north to south, Route 197 stretches east to west, from Union, Connecticut, to Dudley, Massachusetts, offering a distinct experience of the state's rural charm.
Explore Bigelow Hollow State Park and Nipmuck State Forest
Outdoor adventures abound on Route 197 near the small town of Union. Bigelow Hollow State Park has extensive trails winding through a network of dense forest canopies, perfect for hiking in all seasons. The park's centerpiece, Mashapaug Lake, offers kayaking, canoeing, and fishing opportunities, while picnic spots provide a serene place to relax. In the winter, the park transforms into a retreat for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Whether visiting in the vibrant fall to admire its fall foliage or during the balmy summer season, Bigelow Hollow immerses visitors in nature, making it the perfect destination for families or adventurers.
Nipmuck is perfect for a nature-filled getaway when starting or completing your adventure along Route 197. Adjoining the Bigelow Hollow State Park and located just 8 miles away, Nipmuck State Forest spreads across 9,000 acres of peaceful woodlands. Hiking is a highlight here, particularly on the extensive 28-mile Nipmuck Trail, which meanders through diverse terrain. Shorter trails like the Murray or Bradley loop trails are good alternatives for those short on time. The forest's waterways, such its 18-acre Breakneck Pond, attracts anglers with bass and perch as well as the chance to go boating. Wildlife enthusiasts can spot a variety of wildlife species like beavers, deer, river otters, and an array of birds. For a rustic experience, basic camping facilities are available.
Stop off in quaint small towns like Union and Woodstock on Route 197
Established in the 18th century, the small town of Union has just under 1,000 residents (as of 2024) and offers a tranquil escape into nature. Wildlife like moose and bald eagles can be spotted in the area, and the slower pace of life makes it ideal for unwinding. A unique stop in Union is Traveler Food and Books, a cozy restaurant offering comforting, home-style dishes and a free book with every meal. Nearby, Hidden Blossom Farm raises beef cattle and grows fresh produce, welcoming visitors from April to December for a farm-to-table dining experience.
Further along the route lies Woodstock, a farming and dairy town established in the 17th century that is famous for hosting the largest agricultural fair in the state. History lovers will enjoy visiting Roseland Cottage, a Victorian Gothic landmark and museum. For outdoor activities, Roseland Park offers lakeside picnics, fishing, and even golfing. Visitors can also tour Fairvue Farms, an organic dairy operation, or Woodstock Orchards, a family-run farm where you can pick your own fruit. Another must-visit is Taylor Brooke Winery, part of the Connecticut Wine Trail, where you can enjoy tastings in a relaxed countryside setting.