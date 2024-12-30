Frankfurt's Most Beautiful Day Trip Is A Peaceful German Fairytale Town To Escape The Crowds

Only a short distance from Frankfurt is one of the most idyllic towns in Germany. With its peaceful cobbled roads and beautiful architecture, Idstein looks similar to the French city that inspired Belle's village in the Disney classic "Beauty and the Beast."

Idstein, only approximately 30 miles northwest of Frankfurt, is straight out of a fairytale. Famed for its half-timbered houses painted with beautiful patterns, it is an Instagrammable paradise with tons of cool sites to enjoy in town. It's a perfect day trip from Frankfurt, and for those wanting to really live their medieval German dream, the serene town is worthy of a longer visit.

Idstein is easily accessible from Frankfurt International Airport. Although it is, unfortunately, one of the world's most hated airports by travelers, it is conveniently located for exploring the region. Along with buses and trains from Frankfurt, experienced bike lovers could consider cycling on the scenic route to Idstein.