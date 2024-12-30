Frankfurt's Most Beautiful Day Trip Is A Peaceful German Fairytale Town To Escape The Crowds
Only a short distance from Frankfurt is one of the most idyllic towns in Germany. With its peaceful cobbled roads and beautiful architecture, Idstein looks similar to the French city that inspired Belle's village in the Disney classic "Beauty and the Beast."
Idstein, only approximately 30 miles northwest of Frankfurt, is straight out of a fairytale. Famed for its half-timbered houses painted with beautiful patterns, it is an Instagrammable paradise with tons of cool sites to enjoy in town. It's a perfect day trip from Frankfurt, and for those wanting to really live their medieval German dream, the serene town is worthy of a longer visit.
Idstein is easily accessible from Frankfurt International Airport. Although it is, unfortunately, one of the world's most hated airports by travelers, it is conveniently located for exploring the region. Along with buses and trains from Frankfurt, experienced bike lovers could consider cycling on the scenic route to Idstein.
A beautiful escape on Half-Timbered House Road in Idstein
Idstein is located on the renowned Half-Timbered House Road, a roughly 1,865-mile route that passes through about 100 German towns with the region's distinct architecture. The town has a unique history dating back to the 12th century. It was especially booming during the Middle Ages as the home to some of the region's preeminent dynasties over the years. Some of its buildings date back many centuries and are representative of Germany's half-timbered architectural style.
One great place to step into Idstein's past is its eponymous castle and the neighboring garden. The centrally located Idstein Castle is a gorgeous testament to the region's medieval past. Next door is another can't-miss location in Idstein: the renowned Hexenturm. Sometimes referred to as the Witches' Tower (albeit for non-witch-related reasons), it is one of the town's most iconic structures and a sight to behold.
A lovely stroll through the beautiful Idstein
The epicenter of Idstein is the König-Adolf-Platz, a beautiful old central plaza named after a former ruler and dotted with buildings dating back hundreds of years. These are some of the best examples of medieval architecture in town. When admiring the half-timbered houses, keep an eye out for the so-called Envy Heads and Fright Heads, traditional ornamental details that depict facial expressions on many of the buildings. Some believe these symbols protect their inhabitants from sinister forces.
Stop by the tourist information office, which is located at the square in one of the town's most iconic buildings, the spectacularly decorated Killingerhaus. You will also see the legendary crooked house, which is sort of like a half-timbered leaning Tower of Pisa. From there, explore the town's lovely cobblestone streets and alleys, especially Kreuzgasse and Himmelsgasse. Meander over to Protestant Union Church for an underrated yet impressive interior and exterior.
If you want to check out other underrated German towns bursting with medieval charm, consider Limburg an der Lahn, roughly 20 miles from Idstein. Another great option just outside of Frankfurt is Michelstadt, a picturesque medieval town steeped in culture and charm.