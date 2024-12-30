One Of England's Best And Most Unique Family Attractions Features The World's Largest Indoor Rainforest

England is notorious for its rainy weather, with many opting to travel there in the spring, one of the best times to visit. But what if you could ditch the drizzle and experience tropical warmth, rain-free, at any time of the year? Tucked away in Cornwall is the Eden Project, which offers exactly that — a surreal botanical attraction that's just as divine as it sounds. For 160 years, the site of this family-friendly destination was a bleak china clay pit. Today, it's home to a stunning variety of plants that make up one of the largest indoor rainforests in the world.

Opened to the public in 2001, the project quickly became one of Cornwall's top spots — over 1 million people paid a visit in its first four months. The biomes, which are constructed from inflatable plastic cells, allow the indoor climates to replicate tropical and Mediterranean environments. From afar, they appear like a bunch of bubbles waiting to burst. Inside, it's paradise.

Getting to the Eden Project is pretty easy and well guided. Those traveling by car will find it near St Austell, with clear directions from the A30 in Exeter and the A391 or 390 from Plymouth. If you're taking the bus or train, St Austell Railway Station is three miles away and has a bus that takes you directly there. If you've planned a fun vacation at the top-rated Woolacombe Beach, you can easily add the Eden Project to your itinerary — it's only a little over a two-hour drive.