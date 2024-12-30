One Of England's Best And Most Unique Family Attractions Features The World's Largest Indoor Rainforest
England is notorious for its rainy weather, with many opting to travel there in the spring, one of the best times to visit. But what if you could ditch the drizzle and experience tropical warmth, rain-free, at any time of the year? Tucked away in Cornwall is the Eden Project, which offers exactly that — a surreal botanical attraction that's just as divine as it sounds. For 160 years, the site of this family-friendly destination was a bleak china clay pit. Today, it's home to a stunning variety of plants that make up one of the largest indoor rainforests in the world.
Opened to the public in 2001, the project quickly became one of Cornwall's top spots — over 1 million people paid a visit in its first four months. The biomes, which are constructed from inflatable plastic cells, allow the indoor climates to replicate tropical and Mediterranean environments. From afar, they appear like a bunch of bubbles waiting to burst. Inside, it's paradise.
Getting to the Eden Project is pretty easy and well guided. Those traveling by car will find it near St Austell, with clear directions from the A30 in Exeter and the A391 or 390 from Plymouth. If you're taking the bus or train, St Austell Railway Station is three miles away and has a bus that takes you directly there. If you've planned a fun vacation at the top-rated Woolacombe Beach, you can easily add the Eden Project to your itinerary — it's only a little over a two-hour drive.
Traverse through rainforests and Mediterranean charm
You'll want to dedicate the most time to exploring the Rainforest Biome at the Eden Project. This section of the attraction is truly breathtaking, and you certainly don't want to rush through it. Stroll through lush tropical woodlands, with plants from Southeast Asia, West Africa, and South America, all in one place. Make sure you spot the giant bamboo, rubber trees, and sugar cane along the way. As you wander around, don't miss the wobbly suspension bridge — you might want to run across, but do be careful. The more you walk, the more features you'll discover, like the waterfall that feeds the ecosystem. For an unforgettable view, head up to the canopy walkway for a remarkable panorama of the entire rainforest. And don't forget to say hi to the crested partridge that flits between the foliage.
The Mediterranean Biome might take less time to cover, but it's easy to lose track of time here. The second you walk in, you'll be daydreaming about being in an Italian destination like Calabria with Amalfi Coast views or sitting under an olive tree in Lebanon. With over 1,000 varieties from California, South Africa, West Australia, and, naturally, the Mediterranean, this area is a feast for the senses. One standout here is the massive aloe vera plant — its thick, meaty leaves are unlike anything you've seen. The magenta bougainvillea will grab your attention, too — you'll think you've landed in Greece, especially with the blue doors framing it.
The outdoor area rivals the indoor
In addition to the biomes, the Eden Project boasts an expansive outdoor garden that's just as magnificent. Spread across 20 acres, there are more than 3,000 species with plenty of must-sees. At the Crops exhibit, you'll encounter plants typically used for food, medicine, and fuel. The Climate Garden is where you'll find inspiring ideas for a sustainable future, all while learning about the history of plants — up to 400 million years ago. When you see the lavenders, take a moment to inhale their aromatic scent. If you're visiting in the fall, the sweet gum trees stand out with their brilliant reds.
The kids will love getting active and letting loose at Nature's Playground. A towering treehouse-like structure will have them playing hide-and-seek with their siblings, while the water course promises hours of splashing fun — make sure to pack an extra change of clothes. From swinging and sliding to getting hands-on with nature, this place is packed with adventure.
Weather permitting, aerial activities await at the Eden Project. Race down England's fastest zipline as you glide up to 60 miles per hour. Those up for a challenge can test their balance on the SkyTrek high ropes course. Daredevils can seek the ultimate rush — a heart-pounding 12-meter free fall that's even more intense than it sounds.