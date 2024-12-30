Costa Rica's Free-To-Visit Secret Swimming Hole Is A Glistening Waterfall Paradise

El Salto's crystalline swimming hole lies beneath the Route 702 bridge, surrounded by rugged rock ledges and jungle greenery. If you're heading from the town of La Fortuna, a quick drive (or about a 20-minute walk with stunning views) will bring you to the parking area just before the bridge. Two majestic waterfalls tumble into the Rio Fortuna here, creating a calm, picture-perfect swimming spot where sparkling waters meet volcanic rock.

The highlight of El Salto is its rope swing, which hangs about 15 feet above the water. Just 65 feet from the parking area, it's easily accessible and irresistible to thrill-seekers. Swing out, let go, and plunge into the cool, deep waters below — an exhilarating experience shared by locals and tourists alike. While the spot can get crowded, it's a joyful hub of activity.

For those who prefer to stay grounded, El Salto still delivers. Swimming in the sparkling waters framed by waterfalls and jungle foliage is a peaceful escape. As you float, gaze at the Arenal Volcano, which peeks through the treetops. The area is perfect for a laid-back picnic and is open year-round. Keep an eye on the current, which can become strong, especially after heavy rains.