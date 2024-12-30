Costa Rica's Free-To-Visit Secret Swimming Hole Is A Glistening Waterfall Paradise
Costa Rica is an eco-paradise, home to stunning national parks with palm-fringed beaches, misty rainforests, and countless cascading waterfalls. In this Central American jewel, adventurers can zip through the country's first rainforest tree-climbing park in Monteverde or lounge at the beaches and tropical jungle at Cahuita National Park. Amidst this dazzling backdrop, you'll find El Salto, a waterfall retreat in La Fortuna. This serene spot features a pristine swimming hole and a rope swing that promises fun and excitement for visitors of all ages.
El Salto, which translates to "the jump," lives up to its name. Located just below a bridge along the Rio Fortuna, it's an idyllic spot that combines lush scenery with thrilling water activities. Two converging waterfalls feed into a shimmering swimming hole. The rope swing is the main draw for visitors, but the area is also great for taking a dip and hiking. The best part? This refreshing retreat is free to visit, offering travelers an unforgettable experience without a hefty price tag.
Swing into crystal waters at El Salto
El Salto's crystalline swimming hole lies beneath the Route 702 bridge, surrounded by rugged rock ledges and jungle greenery. If you're heading from the town of La Fortuna, a quick drive (or about a 20-minute walk with stunning views) will bring you to the parking area just before the bridge. Two majestic waterfalls tumble into the Rio Fortuna here, creating a calm, picture-perfect swimming spot where sparkling waters meet volcanic rock.
The highlight of El Salto is its rope swing, which hangs about 15 feet above the water. Just 65 feet from the parking area, it's easily accessible and irresistible to thrill-seekers. Swing out, let go, and plunge into the cool, deep waters below — an exhilarating experience shared by locals and tourists alike. While the spot can get crowded, it's a joyful hub of activity.
For those who prefer to stay grounded, El Salto still delivers. Swimming in the sparkling waters framed by waterfalls and jungle foliage is a peaceful escape. As you float, gaze at the Arenal Volcano, which peeks through the treetops. The area is perfect for a laid-back picnic and is open year-round. Keep an eye on the current, which can become strong, especially after heavy rains.
Another swimming hole and other local activities
If the El Salto swimming hole feels a bit lively, wander just five minutes downriver along the trail to discover a quieter sanctuary. There's a second, smaller swimming hole that's more secluded. The current can still be strong, particularly during Costa Rica's wet season from May to November, so plan accordingly. For calmer waters, visit during the dry season between December and April.
Hikers will love exploring the area around El Salto, too. A trail leading to the waterfalls can be accessed off the main road in Manuel Antonio, and it takes about 45 minutes to an hour to get to the cascades. The path winds through rainforest terrain, so bring water shoes to navigate the damp, sometimes muddy ground. Wildlife enthusiasts can also book a nighttime jungle tour of La Fortuna, where they may encounter sloths, frogs, and other reptiles.
No visit to La Fortuna would be complete without exploring its other nearby gems. Take a stroll along the region's hanging bridges, which offer a bird's-eye view of the lush rainforest canopy around the Arenal Volcano. For those seeking relaxation, the Choyín Thermal River is a must-visit, as this natural hot spring stays heated to over 100 degrees and flows through volcanic bedrock. As a bucket list essential for any traveler, don't miss La Fortuna Waterfall, Costa Rica's most iconic rainforest cascade.