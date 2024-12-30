The Giant, Scenic, And Unique North Carolina Beer Garden Known As One Of America's Best

North Carolina has charming seaside towns like Wrightsville Beach to the east and serene wilderness escapes, such as Mingo Falls, to the west. And in the middle, its capital city of Raleigh has one of the country's best beer gardens. The Raleigh Beer Garden came in at No. 4 on USA Today's ranking of the 10 Best Beer Gardens in the U.S. for 2024 (it was No. 3 in 2023).

There's really no question as to why it's consistently ranked so highly. Throughout Raleigh Beer Garden's two floors and rooftop bar, there are more than 380 beers on tap. This impressive (and possibly overwhelming) selection helped the bar earn a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the "most different varieties of beer on tap." For some of the beers, this is the only place on the planet beyond the company's brewery where you can get them. If you can't decide, you can order a mystery beer.

One of the best ways to enjoy whichever beer you choose is in the incredible back garden. The family-friendly space, which was renovated in 2024, has a mini golf course called Hop Shots, table tennis, foosball, and other games. Of course, there are two additional bars in this space that have even more beers on tap.