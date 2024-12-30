A Jaw-Dropping Sculpture Park In Los Angeles Is A Historic Hub For Social Justice

"I wanted to build something big and I did," goes a quote from Italian artist Sabato Rodia, an immigrant to the United States in 1894 who went on to create one of the most famous — and imposing — attractions in Watts, Los Angeles, California, a state boasting several underrated artsy spots. The Watts Towers are described as the single largest construction made by a single person, a series of steel pillars and eccentrically decorated mesh networks spanning 17 structures including three eye-popping towers, the highest of which is nearly 100 feet tall. The project took Rodia, who was a skilled construction worker and mason, 33 years to build, and was finally finished in 1954.

According to the Watts Towers website, it took no time at all for art enthusiasts to realize the incredible beauty and cultural importance of Rodia's masterwork, with the International Conference of Museum Curators describing the sprawling project as "a unique combination of sculpture and architecture and the paramount work of folk art of the 20th century in the United States" (via Watts Towers). Within just a few years, the Watts Towers were saved from demolition and have stood as one of Los Angeles' most interesting landmarks — and one of the United States' greatest examples of outsider art — ever since.

However, the Watts Towers aren't simply a feast for the eyes. In recent years, the site has become an important hub for social projects and community work, making it a living part of the city's cultural and political life. While the intricacies of the structures themselves are well worth exploring, any visit to Watts Towers would be enhanced by getting involved in its cultural program.