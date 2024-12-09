A century ago, many works of groundbreaking modern art were considered so distasteful by the art establishment that curators refused them to be displayed. One of the most famous examples is Marcel Duchamp's "Fountain," an inverted urinal simply signed "R. Mutt," which he argued elevated the otherwise prosaic object into a "readymade" sculpture. The work was rejected by the Society of Independent Artists in New York, who refused to show it at their exhibition.

But not all art institutions strive to cultivate a sense of reverence around their works. The American Visionary Art Museum, for example, prides itself on foregrounding the humor and playfulness that underpins the artistic vision of many artworks. It also promotes inclusivity by displaying the works of artists who thrive outside of the art world's strict commercial boundaries. Located in the Federal Hill area of Baltimore, Maryland, right on the banks of the Patapsco River, the AVAM has been voted the city's best museum by Baltimore Magazine, and is much loved by both locals and art enthusiasts across America. Like the teamLab Planets museum in Tokyo that's best entered barefoot and Randyland, a free open-air museum in Pennsylvania, the AVAM is truly unique.