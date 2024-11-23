Witness Maryland's Mountains Up Close On A Historic And Unique Year-Round Scenic Train Ride
Trains in America sometimes get a bad write-up. The U.S. rail network is the largest in the world and was once a hugely important element of regular public transport. However, planes and automobiles in the 20th century gradually edged out the once mighty railroads as the intercity transportation mode of choice. But taking the train in America is still a uniquely charming experience and there are still plenty of glorious journeys that you can only experience by rail.
One of these is the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, a family-friendly heritage railway that follows the route of the former Western Maryland Railway line. This delightful train journey uses both steam and diesel locomotives to take you through some of the prettiest landscapes and countryside that Maryland has to offer. The train runs from Cumberland, on the border of West Virginia, taking passengers through the Cumberland Narrows, past Mount Savage, to the pretty town of Frostburg.
Heritage railways are often seen as just for train enthusiasts, but this wonderful ride is one of the best ways to immerse yourself in the under-appreciated natural beauty of Maryland. From the majestic views of the Appalachian Mountains to the scenic, history-rich towns on the route, boarding the Western Maryland Railroad opens up a world of magic and wonder for everyone.
Murder mysteries and seasonal adventures
A journey on the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad often feels like a step back in time. The elegance and charm of rail travel, coupled with the heritage design of the trains and the locomotives, instantly transports you to the Golden Age of Rail and gives you a feeling of vintage sophistication and style. This ambiance is heightened by the addition of immersive storytelling aboard, as well as by the numerous themed excursions offered as part of the experience. You can enjoy fine dining and a full bar service on the Allegheny Mountain Dinner Train, help solve a grizzly murder on the Murder Mystery Train, or enjoy seasonal treats and a visit from Santa on the Polar Express throughout December.
Even if you don't choose a themed ride, the classic Frostburg Flyer experience is special enough on its own. The three-hour, round-trip journey climbs 1,291 feet up into the Allegheny Mountains, with a 90-minute stop in Frostburg giving passengers the chance to explore the picturesque mountain town, before heading back to the terminus in Cumberland. There is also the opportunity for keen cyclists to board with their bikes and alight in Frostburg to cycle back to Cumberland on the Allegheny Highlands Trail of Maryland, a section of the Great Allegheny Passage.
Other adventures in the Allegheny Mountains
Beyond the rails, a trip to this corner of Maryland is full of delights. It is a haven for history buffs, with the George Washington Trail that traces the Father of the Country's first diplomatic mission to Pennsylvania, as well as the Mason-Dixon Historical Park marking the boundary between the northern free states and the southern slave states. Allegany County is also the site of mile marker "0" of the Historic National Road, the beginning of America's first road trip!
Eating and drinking in mountain Maryland is something of a treat. The region has developed a serious reputation for ice cream, and the Allegany County Ice Cream Trail takes you on a sweet flavor adventure to some of the best spots for frozen deliciousness in the state. For more conventionally adult tastes, there are also a bunch of exceptional breweries, wineries, and distilleries nestled in the mountains. Following the Mountain Maryland Tap and Pour Tour to spots like the 1812 Brewery, the Toasted Goat Winery, and Route 40 Brewing & Distilling Co. guarantees an exceptional (if somewhat tipsy) experience. For more scenic railroads, you can head north to hop on one of Pennsylvania's five best trains or south to Georgia's iconic family-friendly rail ride.