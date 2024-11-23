Witness Maryland's Mountains Up Close On A Historic And Unique Year-Round Scenic Train Ride

Trains in America sometimes get a bad write-up. The U.S. rail network is the largest in the world and was once a hugely important element of regular public transport. However, planes and automobiles in the 20th century gradually edged out the once mighty railroads as the intercity transportation mode of choice. But taking the train in America is still a uniquely charming experience and there are still plenty of glorious journeys that you can only experience by rail.

One of these is the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, a family-friendly heritage railway that follows the route of the former Western Maryland Railway line. This delightful train journey uses both steam and diesel locomotives to take you through some of the prettiest landscapes and countryside that Maryland has to offer. The train runs from Cumberland, on the border of West Virginia, taking passengers through the Cumberland Narrows, past Mount Savage, to the pretty town of Frostburg.

Heritage railways are often seen as just for train enthusiasts, but this wonderful ride is one of the best ways to immerse yourself in the under-appreciated natural beauty of Maryland. From the majestic views of the Appalachian Mountains to the scenic, history-rich towns on the route, boarding the Western Maryland Railroad opens up a world of magic and wonder for everyone.

